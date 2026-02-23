Diner impressed with ‘super inclusive’ Ramadan special from McDonald’s

SINGAPORE: McDonald’s appears to believe that a small act of kindness can go a long way. This season, tables at outlets across the city-state have little lamps on them for their “Light a Lamp, Share a Table” initiative.

“When dining in at our restaurants, simply turn on the light at your table to show that you’re open to sharing your space with those breaking fast,” said the fast food chain in an Instagram post on Sunday (February 23).

The initiative is especially meaningful for those who go to McDonald’s ready to break their fasts, because when the outlets are crowded, it can be hard to find somewhere to sit.

A local TikTok user who goes by @theglennnnn on the platform applauded the “Light a Lamp, Share a Table” initiative, featuring it in a February 21 video.

“McDonald’s Singapore’s Super inclusive initiative, LOVE THIS!!!” he wrote in the text overlay.

“I’m impressed, first time seeing this! Good job!” he added in the caption.

The TikTok user even raised his coffee cup to clink with the table lamp, writing, “Cheers to that!”

His video appears to have struck a chord with many others and has been viewed over 55,000 times.

One noted that “all McDonald’s in Singapore are always crowded.”

“Singapore AND McDonald’s celebrating Ramadan was not on my 2026 list,” wrote another.

“Awwww. That’s so nice & thoughtful!!! Thank you, MCD!” added a third.

Others, however, mentioned that some consumers have been continuing to boycott McDonald’s since 2023.

This is not the first time that McDonald’s Singapore has gone the extra mile for its diners who are celebrating Ramadan. In 2021, the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fast food giant launched “My Happy Table,” which used a camera setup so that people in Singapore could “reunite,” albeit virtually, with their family members who were in Malaysia. The technology allowed family members to break fast together at the “same table.”

My Happy Table was set up at McDonald’s Canberra Plaza in Singapore and McDonald’s Taman Desa Tebrau in Johor Bahru.

A representative for the fast food chain told MS News, “At McDonald’s, we believe that even the smallest gestures can bring people closer together. This Ramadan, we’re turning empty seats in our restaurants into open invitations – a reflection of the true spirit of togetherness that defines the season.” /TISG

