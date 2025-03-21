MALAYSIA: A bid to enhance the tourist experience has benefited over 260 trishaw riders in historic Melaka, who are now earning between RM5,000 (S$1,507.50) and RM6,000 per month. Their earnings have been boosted by the state government’s digital transformation of the trishaw service, promoting these iconic vehicles as a key tourism product.

Digital leap boosts rider incomes and tourism

According to The Star, Melaka’s Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the impressive improvement during the 2025 Melaka Tourism Industry Engagement Programme, held at a prominent hotel on March 20, 2025. “We have streamlined the trishaw service to transform it into a key tourism product while also preventing unregistered riders from exploiting tourists,” he stated.

The digital upgrade has not only stabilised the monthly incomes of the trishaw riders but also significantly enhanced the overall tourist experience in Melaka. The digitisation initiative has modernised booking systems and payment methods, ensuring that both locals and visitors enjoy a more efficient and secure service.

This has also helped regulate the sector by weeding out unregistered operators who previously jeopardised the tourist experience.

Economic and tourism benefits

The transformation of Melaka’s trishaw service is part of a broader strategy to stimulate the state’s economic and developmental landscape. Alongside the digital overhaul, the state government has introduced over 800 new tourism products aimed at diversifying and enriching the local tourism market.

These initiatives are expected to propel Melaka further up the tourism value chain, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination. In line with these developments, Chief Minister Ab Rauf emphasised the strategic importance of the move. “What is certain is that efforts to position Melaka as a premier tourism destination will not stop here and we will continue to move forward to achieve even greater success in the tourism sector,” he affirmed.

The state government is ambitiously targeting 16.5 million tourist arrivals this year, with an anticipated tourism revenue of RM17.973 billion.

Looking ahead: A bright future for Melaka

The digital transformation of the trishaw service coincides with Melaka’s upcoming role as the host for World Tourism Day 2025 and the World Tourism Conference 2025. These prestigious events will pave the way for the highly anticipated Visit Malaysia Year 2026, further boosting Melaka’s profile on the international stage.

Senior officials from various ministries and departments, including Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and Tourism Malaysia Director-General Manoharan Periasamy, were present at the engagement programme, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the state’s tourism initiatives.

Melaka’s success in revitalising its trishaw service through digital means exemplifies how embracing technology can transform traditional industries, drive economic growth, and create a more appealing and regulated tourist experience for all.