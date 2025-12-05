// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: FB screengrab
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Detached trailer load crushes lorry cab and kills driver and passenger instantly

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A routine stop at a traffic light turned deadly in Sarawak on Wednesday (Dec 3) when a trailer truck carrying heavy machinery suffered a rare and catastrophic failure, killing both men in the cab.

According to Bernama, the incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. at a traffic light intersection near Jalan Miri Bypass. The trailer had been slowing to a halt at a red light when the machinery it was transporting suddenly broke free and surged forward, crushing the cab beneath its weight.

A video circulating online shows the trailer easing to a stop before the massive load lurches violently, collapsing the front section of the vehicle. Bloodstains could be seen on the road in the aftermath, adding to the shock of the already gruesome scene.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said a crane had to be deployed to lift the heavy machinery off the trailer before rescuers could reach the victims. Once access was secured, they found the driver, aged 55, and his 44-year-old assistant trapped inside the mangled cab. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from severe injuries.

See also  Malaysia to lose S$ 1.6 million after IPC removed hosting rights for Para-Swimming Championships

Authorities have not released further details on what caused the machinery to detach. The case is under investigation.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘When I tell you to jump, you ask how high’: Singapore worker asks if it’s ‘normal’ for bosses to threaten staff with harsh language

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to ask...

CDL acquires Holiday Inn London hotel for S$480.2M amid capital recycling push

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has acquired the 706-room...

YouTrip sets sights on Australia as part of first expansion post COVID

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based e-wallet company YouTrip has announced its debut...

Singapore investment lifts Batam economy as lower operating costs attract firms, but experts flag competition from Johor-Singapore SEZ

SINGAPORE: Investments from Singapore firms have lifted Batam's economy,...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //