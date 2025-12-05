Detached trailer load crushes lorry cab and kills driver and passenger instantly

MALAYSIA: A routine stop at a traffic light turned deadly in Sarawak on Wednesday (Dec 3) when a trailer truck carrying heavy machinery suffered a rare and catastrophic failure, killing both men in the cab.

According to Bernama, the incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. at a traffic light intersection near Jalan Miri Bypass. The trailer had been slowing to a halt at a red light when the machinery it was transporting suddenly broke free and surged forward, crushing the cab beneath its weight.

A video circulating online shows the trailer easing to a stop before the massive load lurches violently, collapsing the front section of the vehicle. Bloodstains could be seen on the road in the aftermath, adding to the shock of the already gruesome scene.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said a crane had to be deployed to lift the heavy machinery off the trailer before rescuers could reach the victims. Once access was secured, they found the driver, aged 55, and his 44-year-old assistant trapped inside the mangled cab. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from severe injuries.

Authorities have not released further details on what caused the machinery to detach. The case is under investigation.