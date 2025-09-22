Denise Phua guest of honour at pay-it-forward event giving S$18,000 worth of gifts to needy elderly

SINGAPORE: Over the weekend, Jalan Basar MP and Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua graced an event held for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable members of society, the needy elderly.

The Pay It Forward Event 2025, held on Sunday morning (Sep 21), is a community service project organised by the San Yu Adventist School (SYAS), together with the Dorcas Community Service ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Thomson Chinese Church (TCC) and Adventist Community Services (ACS) Singapore.

This year’s theme is “Lanterns of Joy, Hearts United”, and it is the 15th such pay-it-forward event.

In attendance were 90 of the designated recipients who live in Moulmein-Cairnhill and Toa Payoh East. They also received handmade gifts from students at the school.

A total of 212 students from SYAS participated in the pay-it-forward event, which included a carnival that gave the elderly beneficiaries opportunities for social interaction, which is an important part of their psychological well-being and strengthens their mental faculties.

Over the past few months, 60 adult volunteers regularly visited designated recipients and provided them with health monitoring and education. The results of their visits were discussed during Sunday’s event.

Aside from the carnival, there was also a special meal for the beneficiaries, volunteers, grassroots leaders, and representatives from the Racial and Religious Harmony Circles. It started with a fruit platter for the beneficiaries, which was followed by a light workout meant to encourage wellness.

Ms Phua then distributed red packets to the beneficiaries, who each received a S$70 voucher as well as a goody bag valued at up to S$30. This was followed by a vegetarian buffet with a number of cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, and Japanese, that was served by some of the students from the school. This underscores “the significance of a healthy diet while fostering a spirit of service and community through the joy of sharing food”, SYAS said in a statement.

“I am honoured to join the ‘Lantern of Joy, Hearts United’ Mid-Autumn Community Service Carnival. This celebration beautifully embodies the Mid-Autumn Festival’s values of reunion, joy, and harmony through meaningful community services. It is part of the SG60 Spirit of connecting, contributing, and showing we care for one another,” said Mayor Phua.

“By bringing together students, church members, volunteers, and beneficiaries, this significant celebration fosters intergenerational ties and reminds us of the bonds that keep Singapore strong, resilient, and united. I commend San Yu Adventist School and Adventist Community Services for their efforts and hope this carnival will grow into a cherished tradition that uplifts both hearts and community spirit,” she added. /TISG

