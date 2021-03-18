Entertainment Celebrity Demi Lovato revealed she was raped

Demi Lovato revealed she was raped

'Someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it'

Demi Lovato opens up about her struggles in her new docuseries. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Demi Lovato revealed that she was raped as a teen while working for the Disney Channel. In her documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the 28-year-old said that the person faced no consequences after she came forward. Lovato did not reveal who the offender was. She only said she “had to see this person all the time” afterwards. Radio 1 Newsbeat has contacted the Disney Channel for comment. Lovato’s documentary was shown at the South by Southwest virtual festival.

“My MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it,” says Demi Lovato in it, according to Variety’s review.

“I’ve just kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say, and I’m tired of opening my mouth.”

- Advertisement -

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil tackles issues in the singer’s life such as trauma, addiction and her relapse into a drug overdose in 2018.

She speaks about her alleged rape saying: “We were hooking up but I said – hey, this is not going any farther.

“And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyway. And I internalised it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him.”

In a report by BBC, the Disney Channel alum said she coped through self-harm and going through the eating disorder bulimia. In the YouTube docuseries, Lovato talks about a “promise ring” which was worn by some young stars including herself and the Jonas Brothers, as a commitment to only have sex after marriage.

Demi Lovato revealed that she was raped as a teen. Picture: Instagram

“So what, I’m supposed to come out to the public after saying I have a promise ring? Six months later, I’m supposed to say, well I had sex, even though it was rape? Some people aren’t going to see it that way.”

The documentary also shows the damage Lovato’s drug overdose had in 2018. After being found unconscious at her Los Angeles home, she was taken to the hospital.

“My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

After suffering three strokes and a heart attack, she’s previously said she had been “left with brain damage and I still feel the effects of that”.

The effects include blurry vision that means she can’t drive and made reading difficult.

Weeks before the incident, she released a song titled Sober, in which she revealed that after six years of sobriety: “I’m not sober any more.”

The singer has previously opened up about her struggles with addiction and bulimia, including in her 2017 YouTube Originals documentary Simply Complicated.

She re-launched her singing career at last year’s Grammy Awards and sang the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl.

In January, she sang on a TV special that marked US President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will appear on YouTube from 23 March./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction. "This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,"...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper allegedly quits after 5 days due to exhaustion working for couple with triplets

Singapore – A domestic helper allegedly quit her job after five days due to exhaustion from caring for a family with triplets. There are moments when parents need extra help caring for their family, especially after welcoming newborns. A Singaporean couple hired...
View Post
Featured News

Woman rescued from Bukit Panjang canal believed someone was running after her

Singapore—Last Wednesday (March 10), a woman found lying face-down at the bottom of a large canal at Bukit Panjang was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The woman accidentally fell into the canal. said her husband. Madam Hu Hui Fang,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent