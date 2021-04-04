Entertainment Celebrity Demi Lovato calls out ex in new song '15 minutes'

Demi Lovato just released new music and it is time to pay attention to 15 Minutes which is said to be about her former boyfriend Max Ehrich, the man who infamously cried on the beach directly in front of the paparazzi after they broke up.

Although the song does not mention Ehrich’s name, the lyrics make things pretty clear as reported by Cosmopolitan. Here is an excerpt of the lyrics:

Changed your colors so fast
Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past
Always puttin’ you first, couldve been your future
But you didn’t even care about me like that

And then there’s the chorus, which basically accuses him of using Lovato for 15 minutes of fame:

‘Cause you were looking for fifteen minutes, yeah
And now you got fifteen minutes, yeah
Pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah (Hahaha)
Aint goodbye but it’s good riddance
You got fifteen minutes
Hope you enjoy your fifteen minutes

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly Lovato opened up about her breakup with Ehrich saying: “I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing. Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’ Now that I’m not engaged or married and I’m okay, I’m like, ‘Wow. Isn’t that so much more empowering?’ It’s not this false sense of security.”

Justin Tranter, the songwriter who worked with Lovato on her new album told EW that “15 Minutes” was very emotional for Lovato—and when she heard a “quick scratch vocal” on it “she just started sobbing. It was really emotional, and really something that Lovato needed to do and say.”

So far Ehrich has not commented on the song but he has a history of speaking out and releasing his own breakup songs./TISG

