Demand upheld for Ferrari lady, aka real-life Crazy Rich Asian Shi Ka Yee, to pay ex-husband $430,000 

Singapore — An attempt by Shi Ka Yee, infamously known as Singapore’s own ‘Ferrari lady,’ to not pay her former husband an amount greater than $430,000 has failed.

Madam Shi, 75, applied to the High Court for a statutory demand by Mr Patrick Teo Chong Nghee, 73, to be set aside.

A court order had been issued in 2018 when the former couple’s assets were separated, for Madam Shi to get 83 per cent of their assets and for Mr Teo to receive 17 per cent.

The ‘Ferrari lady’s’ ex-husband had filed a statutory demand for $431,610.89 in interest accrued on the $6.85 million that was his share of the assets.

The husband of the retired interior designer claimed that he was owed interest on his share because Madam Shi was supposed to pay him in two tranches on Aug and Nov 2018.

However, she only paid him in full in Dec of the following year.

According to the lawyers of the ‘Ferrari lady,’ Mr Muralli Rajaram and Ms Adorabelle Tan, her former husband was not entitled to the interest on his share.

But his lawyers say otherwise. Mr Teo was only making a straightforward claim for statutorily imposed interest on judgment debts, said Mr Suresh Damodara, Mr Clement Ong, and Ms Dorothy Lim.

The ruling was made in favour of Ms Shi’s ex-husband by assistant registrar Gan Kam Yuin.

The couple, who were married from 1967 to 2014, acquired and sold around 20 properties. But their union had been rocky starting from 1992 after Mr Teo lost his job.

He declared bankruptcy in 2015, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees due to numerous lawsuits.

As for Madam Shi, she has had her share of legal troubles as well, due to her erratic behavior in public in the past several years.

This includes punching a driver who did not allow her to pass in 2014. She had been driving along Telok Ayer Street when her car came almost head to head with a BMW, which was driven by a man named Mr Raphael Chong.

She honked her horn, asking Mr Chong to move. However, he said she had enough room to pass. She then proceeded to punch him in the face, causing him to need stitches. Madam Shi was charged with assault.

In another bizarre episode, she trapped a worker in the bucket of a crane that her neighbour hired to prune one of her trees that had crossed over into his property. She got so angry, she took the keys of the crane and drove off, leaving the worker stuck in the crane for about an hour.

In 2018, she admitted in court to stopping her car in the middle of Orchard Road in 2016, which caused a traffic jam. This incident came four months after she was sentenced to jail for assault. /TISG

