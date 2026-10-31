Deliveryman charged over alleged trafficking of 124 etomidate-filled vape cartridges

Aiah Bathan | October 31, 2026 2 m read

Photo: 8world News

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority charged a 38-year-old man in court for suspected trafficking of e-cigarette cartridges containing etomidate, which is also commonly known as the ‘zombie cartridges’. The suspect was reportedly arrested by the authorities during an enforcement operation in Jurong East last October 20 this year. Case details revealed that the authorities found an envelope containing three e-cigarette cartridges on the suspect and also found an additional 121 cartridges from his bag and motorcycle. Further investigations confirmed that the cartridges contained etomidate.

The suspect was working as a delivery rider at the time and was allegedly intending to deliver the items to customers. In this crime, the suspect has been remanded in custody for a week to help with further investigations related to this case.

More updates on the crime Please enable JavaScript to view ads. On Oct 22, the Health Sciences Authority charged the suspect in court under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA). There was a hearing for this case on Oct 29, but it was adjourned to December 10, 2026. The authorities emphasise that offences involving e-cigarettes and etomidate have severe consequences. Importing etomidate can have a penalty of three to 20 years’ jail time, and five to 15 strokes of the cane. Moreover, trafficking etomidate and its analogues can have a penalty of two to ten years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

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