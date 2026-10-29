Over 800 cartons of smuggled cigarettes found hidden in vegetable lorry entering Singapore

Aiah Bathan | October 29, 2026 1 m read

Photo: 8world News

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoint Authority recently caught an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore inside a Malaysian-registered lorry. This incident happened on Oct 8, when a 33-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the crime.

In a Facebook post, ICA shared that during their checks, there were more than 800 cartons of illegal cigarettes uncovered hidden beneath several baskets of vegetables in white trash bags. In the consignment, these were declared as assorted vegetables. Fortunately, the ICA immediately noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the vehicle and prioritised checking its contents.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA remains committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure,” the post declared. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. With this, many netizens praised ICA for a job well done.

“Do not challenge the ICA,” a netizen declared. In similar news, there was also a report that ICA caught a Malaysian-registered car at the Woodlands Checkpoint, carrying a large quantity of tax-evaded cigarettes into Singapore.

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