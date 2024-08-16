CHINA — In a dramatic turn of events, a simple delivery to Xixi Century Square in Hangzhou, China, escalated into a full-blown protest involving hundreds of delivery riders. It all began on August 12, when a rider, known only as Wang, accidentally bent a railing while making a delivery.

Outrage from delivery riders

Wang’s mishap was noticed by a security guard, who promptly confronted him. Fearing delays in his deliveries and the subsequent penalties, Wang made a desperate plea, kneeling before the guard and begging to be let off. This heart-wrenching scene was captured on camera and quickly went viral.

The video sparked outrage among Wang’s peers, who saw it as a public humiliation. Within hours, more than 100 delivery riders converged on Xixi Century Square, demanding an apology from the security guard. The protest grew so large that even bottles of water were being distributed to support the riders.

Tensions escalated as the riders argued with staff members of Lvcheng, the property management company. The situation became so heated that at least 20 police officers, including SWAT team members, were called in to manage the crowd. Despite the police presence, the riders continued to express their discontent, chanting for an apology and even clashing with the police.

The delivery platform Wang worked for acknowledged the incident, stating that it highlighted the challenges riders face in the final stretch of their deliveries. The platform sent a task force to resolve the dispute, paid the repair fees for the railing on Wang’s behalf, and offered assistance to Wang based on his demands.

Needing impartial resolution

Residents of Xixi Century Square expressed their concern over the incident, emphasizing the need for a proper resolution that considers the livelihoods of both the security guard and the delivery rider. They called for an appropriate handling of the situation by the Hangzhou police and Lvcheng.

Lvcheng and the Hangzhou police are currently investigating the incident, with the company stating that it will take further action based on the investigation results. The police also urged the public to remain calm and empathetic in disputes, aiming to foster a city filled with love and warmth.

This incident sheds light on the pressures faced by delivery riders, who often take shortcuts to avoid penalties and customer complaints. It also highlights the complexities of urban living, where the demands of residents and the rules of property management companies can clash. As the investigation continues, the outcome of this protest could have significant implications for delivery riders across China.