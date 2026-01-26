// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 26, 2026
32 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Delivery man sparks food safety concerns after putting dropped bread back on tray

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Breads and pastries are best delivered to customers when they are fresh and clean, but a deliveryman picked bread and pastries from the floor, placing them back on a tray for delivery. This received backlash from the public, raising concerns about food hygiene and safety.

A 55-year-old self-employed resident near the Admiralty Building, where the incident took place, reported to Shin Min Daily News that he witnessed how a deliveryman was unloading many trays from the back of his lorry. Some of the trays tilted and fell to the ground, causing several packaged pastries to be scattered on the floor. 

The entire incident was captured in a video showing the back door of the lorry open and the deliveryman picking up boxes that had fallen on the ground. The deliveryman would inspect the fallen boxes only to put them back on the tray. He would put damaged goods on another tray. 

The witness also pointed out that the deliveryman was wearing the same pair of gloves when he picked up the food from the ground and when he segregated it, which raised concerns about food safety.

After the deliveryman finished unloading, he pushed aside the stack of trays. The cake crumbs scattered on the ground soon drew a flock of birds, which eagerly pecked at the sweet remnants.
In response to inquiries, the owner of the bakery admitted that they were aware of the matter and that they took these kinds of incidents very seriously.
A spokesperson stated that any potentially contaminated unpackaged food is immediately returned to their headquarters for destruction. Moreover, they emphasised that they enhance the value of proper food handling procedures to all delivery personnel and have provided internal training to the delivery personnel involved in this case. 

In similar news, there was also a report where a food delivery worker was seen pouring spilt porridge from the plastic bag into the container once again before delivering it to the customer. 

See also  ‘They’re not worth it’: Global tech worker says firms are avoiding Singaporean fresh grads over attitude and job hopping

The customer then discovered about this incident through a neighbour’s note, who also provided video evidence of what the food delivery worker did. 

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...
Singapore News

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Car driver blocks bus by braking and hogging at 10km/h along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: A car driver seemed to have deliberately slowed...

Woman who lost her job demanded a refund from a beauty salon for unused beauty packages

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old woman, who was a long-term customer...

22-year-old US exchange student charged for stalking and harassing SG teen, following her to school, calling her 1074 times in 16 days

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old American exchange student named Kevin Gao...

Business

Survey: Singapore job hiring stays cautious in 2026, with AI skills becoming top keyword and demand in job ads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s hiring mood has entered 2026 with restraint,...

Revenge quitting: Employees strike back against toxic workplaces

SINGAPORE: Revenge quitting is on the rise. Employees are...

Are Gen Z workers’ parents getting a little too supportive with their children’s job interviews and work?

The youngest generation in the workforce, more commonly known...

Scammers kick off Fire Horse year, with Millennials and Gen Z most at risk

January is a peak season for scammers aiming to...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //