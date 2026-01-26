Delivery man sparks food safety concerns after putting dropped bread back on tray

SINGAPORE: Breads and pastries are best delivered to customers when they are fresh and clean, but a deliveryman picked bread and pastries from the floor, placing them back on a tray for delivery. This received backlash from the public, raising concerns about food hygiene and safety.

A 55-year-old self-employed resident near the Admiralty Building, where the incident took place, reported to Shin Min Daily News that he witnessed how a deliveryman was unloading many trays from the back of his lorry. Some of the trays tilted and fell to the ground, causing several packaged pastries to be scattered on the floor.

The entire incident was captured in a video showing the back door of the lorry open and the deliveryman picking up boxes that had fallen on the ground. The deliveryman would inspect the fallen boxes only to put them back on the tray. He would put damaged goods on another tray.

The witness also pointed out that the deliveryman was wearing the same pair of gloves when he picked up the food from the ground and when he segregated it, which raised concerns about food safety.

After the deliveryman finished unloading, he pushed aside the stack of trays. The cake crumbs scattered on the ground soon drew a flock of birds, which eagerly pecked at the sweet remnants. In response to inquiries, the owner of the bakery admitted that they were aware of the matter and that they took these kinds of incidents very seriously. A spokesperson stated that any potentially contaminated unpackaged food is immediately returned to their headquarters for destruction. Moreover, they emphasised that they enhance the value of proper food handling procedures to all delivery personnel and have provided internal training to the delivery personnel involved in this case.

In similar news, there was also a report where a food delivery worker was seen pouring spilt porridge from the plastic bag into the container once again before delivering it to the customer.

The customer then discovered about this incident through a neighbour’s note, who also provided video evidence of what the food delivery worker did.

