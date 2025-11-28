// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Delivery rider caught pouring spilt porridge back ‘just needed to inform and apologise’

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Recently, a food delivery worker was seen pouring spilt porridge from the plastic bag into the container once again before delivering to the customer. The customer then discovered about this incident through a neighbour’s note, who also provided video evidence.

The news went viral, and a Facebook post said that having spilt drinks or soup is not uncommon, especially in the food delivery industry.

The post suggested that in cases like this, the delivery rider should have just informed the customer about what happened and apologised.

“Usually they will compensate the customer and a warning will be given to the rider or sometimes waived if it is only 1st time, as accidents do happen,” the Facebook post said.
A netizen also admitted that the customer was unfortunate.

What happened?

A 32-year-old customer reported to Shin Min Daily News that she ordered a bowl of pork congee. She then received a notification that a delivery person had arrived at her place, but the food was not immediately delivered. 

See also  "If you cannot wait, maybe this job not for you" — F&B establishment puts up notice for food delivery riders

When she received the food, she discovered that the plastic bag was sticky and slippery, and water was dripping from it constantly. With this, her initial thought was that the food had spilt a little during the delivery, so she decided not to investigate any further and just reported what happened. 

However, when she returned home, she found a note from her neighbour stating that she had witnessed how the food delivery rider poured the spilt porridge back into the container and even had video evidence of the scene. 

