Dee Kosh just got out of jail: Netizen says he doesn’t deserve a second chance

SINGAPORE: Dee Kosh recently got out of jail and made his presence known on his Instagram account again. He posted an IG story: “I have so much to say. So much to tell ya’ll. So much to explain. But I’m honestly just glad to be here.”

In August last year, the former radio DJ and local YouTuber were sentenced to 32 weeks in jail for s*xual offences that included teenage boys. Now that he is out, he created a new Instagram account, @thedeekosh, and posted his first reel with the caption “Finally home.”

Netizens have mixed opinions on Dee Kosh’s freedom.

An IG user said: “U did what u did and paid the price for it. Heads up, move forward. Nobody is an angel. All the best!”

Another IG user stated: “and i’m proud of you !! everyone deserve second chance.”

One more IG user admitted: “the fact that people think he deserves a second chance is concerning.”

Despite all the sentiments shared by netizens, Dee Kosh continued to post on his Instagram story and allowed his followers to ask him specific questions about everything that had happened and is happening.

“I’m trying to figure out the direction that I want to go because I have so much to say… So much stories to tell you… So much things to update you guys about…,” Dee Kosh said.

He added: “So here’s the thing… This is what we’re gonna do… Drop your questions here… Make your questions as specific as possible… You don’t ask me like “oh, how was jail?” like duh, it was great… But yeah, make your questions as specific as possible.”

Dee Kosh had inserted a small question box in his IG story for netizens to type in their questions with the caption: “Go for it. Do it. Ask it.”

