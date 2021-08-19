Dee Kosh appears in court to face 7 charges including sexual exploitation of youth, commercial sex with a minor

- Advertisement -

Singapore — YouTuber Dee Kosh, who faced accusations of sexual harassment from several young males last year, appeared in court on Thursday (Aug 19) to face a total of seven charges.

Appearing in person, the 32-year-old Kosh (born Darryl Ian Koshy) faced one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) for sexual exploitation of a child or a young person; another for possessing obscene films; two charges for making obscene films; and charges for commercial sex with a minor under-18.

Koshy is due back in court on Sept 15.

In Feb 2017, he reportedly asked a 16-year-old male for sexual services in exchange for a payment of $2,000. The following year, between Mar and Jun, he offered money to a 15-year-old male, also for sexual services.

In Jul 2018, he allegedly offered a 17-year-old male $1,000 for sexual services, and in Aug 2020, he offered the same amount to another 17-year-old, also for sexual services.

In Aug 2020, accusations that he had sexually harassed young males began to emerge on social media , resulting in several police reports filed against the popular media personality, who at one point had hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and Instagram.

After he was arrested, multiple obscene videos were found among his possessions, which included some videos of himself in sexual acts with others, from whom he had not obtained consent for filming.

If Koshy is found guilty of sexual exploitation of a young person, he could be jailed for as long as five years, be fined the maximum amount of $10,000, or both, based on the CYPA.

For the offence of communicating for the purpose of obtaining for consideration sexual services of a minor under 18 years of age, he faces a jail term for as long as two years, or be fined, or both.

For the charge of making an obscene film, he could be fined an amount between $20,000 and $40,000, serve a jail term of as long as two years, or both, based on the Films Act in force at the time of the alleged offences.

And for the charge of possessing obscene films, he could be jailed for as long as six months, be made to pay a fine of as much as $20,000, or both. /TISG

