Dee Hsu pressured by her in-laws to have a son

Taipei — Fans could relate to Dee Hsu last week when she revealed on a podcast that she was pressured by her in-laws because she could not produce a grandson. In 2005, the 42-year-old got married to businessman Mike Hsu and the couple have three daughters, Elly, 15, Lily, 13 and Alice, eight.

Hsu said: “We were elated when I gave birth to [Elly], but after I got pregnant with another girl, the tone my in-laws used to talk to me changed and I could feel that they wanted me to have a boy instead. They started recommending various remedies to ‘ensure’ that I would get pregnant with a son next. I followed their instructions and even took medicine that they said would change the gender of the foetus.”

It did not work and when the Taiwanese star found out that her third child was also a girl again, she dreaded having to break the news to her in-laws, according to 8days.sg. Her husband knew that she was having a hard time, so he took the initiative to tell his parents about the baby’s gender. Hsu said that her father-in-law did not take the news well and asked, “Have you guys tried the methods that I suggested previously?”

Hsu was so overwhelmed by the pressure that she would cry in the toilet when her husband was not home. She would also pour out her frustrations in a diary. Thankfully, Hsu managed to get over that period with the support of her husband and has blocked out the pressure from her in-laws.

“I no longer think about [having a son]. Having a child is a blessing and my daughters are the biggest and best present that heaven has given to me,” she said.

Born on June 14, 1978, Dee Hsu, more commonly known as Xiǎo S or Little S (小S), is a Taiwanese television host, actress, and singer. Formerly, she was also a ballroom dancer. Hsu is well known for her quick-witted caustic humour.

From 2004 to 2015, she co-hosted Kangsi Coming with Kevin Tsai. The pair were awarded Best Host in a Variety Programme at the 40th Golden Bell Awards in 2005.

