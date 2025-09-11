Decomposed body of woman found near KLIA, police investigating murder

MALAYSIA: The decomposed body of a woman was discovered on the roadside near the limousine area at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), with police now investigating the case as murder, according to the local press.

According to China Press, Kuala Lumpur International Airport District Police Chief confirmed in a statement on Tuesday (10 Sept) that police had received a public report at around 7:50 pm last Monday (1 Sept). The caller reported finding a body near the limo zone of KLIA with no identification documents.

Responding police officers found the body of a woman in an advanced state of decomposition. Her head had fully decomposed, leaving only the skull intact.

The victim was discovered fully clothed, wearing a white XS-sized shirt and shorts bearing the words “Fear Less”.

Authorities believe she was in her 20s and had been dead for about a week.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy uncovered four suspicious injuries on her body, with the police classifying the case as a murder investigation.

The police said they are working to establish the motive behind the crime and are appealing for information from members of the public. Family members of missing persons matching the victim’s description, or anyone with knowledge of the case, are urged to contact the nearest police station.