KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has spoken out against a YouTuber they believe contributed to her emotional distress before her passing.

During her funeral, Kim’s father condemned the content creator for repeatedly scrutinising his daughter, stating that the harassment deeply affected her. The family is now gathering evidence and considering legal action.

Controversial video

The YouTuber, identified by netizens as Lee Jin Ho, had uploaded multiple videos about Kim Sae Ron. One particularly controversial video, released in January, was in response to her wedding-themed social media photos.

“Kim Sae Ron’s self-deletion again,” he wrote as the title. “After marriage speculations surfaced, did you go into hiding? Tried contacting her directly,” he added, speculating about her absence and questioning her sincerity in reflecting on past controversies.

He claimed he attempted to contact her but received no response, which led to increased online scrutiny and criticism of her personal life.

Worsening her emotional state

This was not the first time he discussed Kim Sae Ron. In a previous video, he reported that she had taken a part-time job at a café due to financial struggles, casting doubt on her sincerity. His content encouraged other creators to amplify the negativity surrounding her, allegedly worsening her emotional state.

Following her passing, the YouTuber removed or privatised the related videos, but the backlash remains strong. Fans and netizens are demanding accountability, accusing him of exploiting her struggles.

Meanwhile, her family is compiling evidence for a potential lawsuit.

Kim Sae Ron was found deceased at her Seongsu-dong residence on Feb 16. A friend who was scheduled to meet her discovered her unresponsive and contacted emergency services.

Stricter regulations on online content

Authorities ruled out foul play. Her death has reignited discussions about cyberbullying and the mental health impact of public scrutiny, prompting calls for stricter regulations on online content.