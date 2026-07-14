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DBS, POSB cardholders to get S$3 off eggs and rice every Saturday at Sheng Shiong and Giant supermarkets from July 18 as part of S$10M support measures

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Shoppers using DBS or POSB cards at Sheng Shiong and Giant supermarkets islandwide can enjoy S$3 off selected house-brand eggs and S$3 off selected house-brand rice products every Saturday from July 18 to Aug 29, 2026.

The new DBS Saturday Savings programme is the first phase of the bank’s S$10 million support package aimed at helping Singaporean households manage living costs.

Each customer is limited to one redemption per item per day. About 90,000 redemptions are up for grabs each week, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

DBS Singapore Head of Consumer Banking Group Calvin Ong said in a media release on Friday (July 10): “For many households, weekend grocery shopping is a familiar routine. By offering these savings on Saturdays, we hope to make these grocery trips a little more affordable.”

From September, PayLah! Users paying at hawker centres and heartland shops will also be able to enjoy DBS’ S$3 Saturday Cashback campaign once again. Further details will be announced closer to the launch, the bank said. /TISG

Read also: DBS named Singapore graduates’ most desirable employer in latest survey

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