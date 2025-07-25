// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
DBS logo
Photo: Depositphotos/TKKurikawa
Business
1 min.Read

DBS partners with Hamilton Lane to provide tailored private assets solution for UHNWs and family offices in Asia

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: DBS has launched a bespoke private assets solution for its ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients and family offices in Asia through a partnership with global investment firm Hamilton Lane.

Private Assets Tailored by Hamilton Lane (PATH) allows qualified investors to build a diversified portfolio made up of private market funds spanning private equity, credit, infrastructure, and real estate, according to a joint press release issued on Wednesday (July 23).

Each PATH portfolio is tailored to match the investor’s unique investment goals, risk tolerance, and preferences.

Since launching a few weeks ago, PATH has already drawn strong interest from clients, the bank said.

Shee Tse Koon, group head of consumer banking and wealth management at DBS Bank, said the bank recently closed a mandate with a family office client.

Mr Shee noted that client assets under management in private markets have grown nearly fivefold over the past five years, reflecting stronger demand for long-term, resilient investment opportunities beyond public markets.

See also  Singapore's biomedical sector boosts manufacturing output in September

“With PATH, we are taking this momentum further by offering our clients an investment solution that comes with a level of customisation, transparency, and diversification rarely seen in the private wealth space. More importantly, with a lower entry point compared to traditional institutional structures, PATH also makes private market investing more accessible, allowing more of our clients to participate meaningfully in this asset class,” he added.

As of March 31, 2025, Hamilton Lane manages and supervises about US$958 billion in assets worldwide, backed by 34 years of private market experience and data from Cobalt, which tracks over 64,070 funds and 164,490 companies. /TISG

Read also: DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

Featured image by Depositphotos

Hot this week

Business

Microsoft launches first Southeast Asia AI research lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Microsoft has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI)...
Singapore News

SMRT fined $2.4 million for six-day East-West Line breakdown last September

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT has been fined S$2.4...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Microsoft launches first Southeast Asia AI research lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Microsoft has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI)...

Chocolate Finance secures US$15M in fresh funding after ‘unusually high’ withdrawals wipe out nearly 40% of its assets

SINGAPORE: Chocolate Finance has secured US$15 million (S$19.20 million)...

GIC maintains stable returns, grows portfolio to US$936 billion

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which ranks as...

Deal roundup: GIC’s Frankfurt moves and Toss IPO ambitions

SINGAPORE: Singapore's sovereign fund GIC is exploring complicated international...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore