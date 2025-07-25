DBS partners with Hamilton Lane to provide tailored private assets solution for UHNWs and family offices in Asia

SINGAPORE: DBS has launched a bespoke private assets solution for its ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients and family offices in Asia through a partnership with global investment firm Hamilton Lane.

Private Assets Tailored by Hamilton Lane (PATH) allows qualified investors to build a diversified portfolio made up of private market funds spanning private equity, credit, infrastructure, and real estate, according to a joint press release issued on Wednesday (July 23).

Each PATH portfolio is tailored to match the investor’s unique investment goals, risk tolerance, and preferences.

Since launching a few weeks ago, PATH has already drawn strong interest from clients, the bank said.

Shee Tse Koon, group head of consumer banking and wealth management at DBS Bank, said the bank recently closed a mandate with a family office client.

Mr Shee noted that client assets under management in private markets have grown nearly fivefold over the past five years, reflecting stronger demand for long-term, resilient investment opportunities beyond public markets.

“With PATH, we are taking this momentum further by offering our clients an investment solution that comes with a level of customisation, transparency, and diversification rarely seen in the private wealth space. More importantly, with a lower entry point compared to traditional institutional structures, PATH also makes private market investing more accessible, allowing more of our clients to participate meaningfully in this asset class,” he added.

As of March 31, 2025, Hamilton Lane manages and supervises about US$958 billion in assets worldwide, backed by 34 years of private market experience and data from Cobalt, which tracks over 64,070 funds and 164,490 companies. /TISG

Read also: DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

Featured image by Depositphotos