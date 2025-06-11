DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: DBS has surpassed the US$100 billion (S$128.62 billion) mark in market capitalisation, becoming the first Singapore-listed company to do so. On June 10, the bank’s valuation crossed S$129 billion, thanks to a weaker US dollar, according to finews.asia.

As of June 11, 2025, DBS’s market capitalisation stood at S$128.39 billion, with its share price at S$44.86 at 4:43 p.m. SGT, based on data from the Singapore Exchange.

According to Bloomberg data, DBS now ranks 22nd among global banks by market value.

Morningstar analyst Michael Makdad said much of DBS’s strong performance comes from the “larger growth of its wealth management”, which is starting to challenge top players in Asia.

He also said that despite US tariffs, conditions remain “relatively benign” for Singapore banks, with higher share dividends and more buybacks than expected a year ago.

Singapore Business Review reported that a recent report by Moody’s Ratings also projected continued strength in the bank’s solvency and liquidity through 2025 and 2026. /TISG

