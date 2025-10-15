DBS named world’s best AI bank in Global Finance Awards

SINGAPORE: DBS was named the world’s best artificial intelligence (AI) bank in the first Global Finance AI in Finance Awards this year.

The bank started substantial investments in its platforms, processes, and people since 2014 which enabled rapid scaling of AI innovations, DBS said in its press release on Wednesday (Oct 15).

One way the bank uses AI is through hyper-personalised nudges that help customers make better investment and financial planning decisions. It also provides its relationship managers with deeper insights to serve clients more effectively.

Internally, the bank also uses iCoach, a generative AI tool that helps employees create personalised career and upskilling roadmaps to support their long-term growth within the bank.

Last year, Harvard Business School featured DBS’ AI strategy in a case study.

Besides being the best AI bank, DBS was also named the Best Corporate/Institutional AI Bank and Best Enhanced Customer Experience in the consumer AI banks global sub-category.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan said the bank is proud to be recognised globally by Global Finance for its leadership in AI.

She noted, “This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and the significant investments made over the past decade. Our strong foundation has enabled us to scale transformative AI innovations across all parts of the bank — from enhancing fraud protection to empowering employees and optimising risk management.”

“As DBS advances on our journey to be an AI-enabled bank with a heart, we remain committed to leveraging AI responsibly, blending machine intelligence with human empathy to reinforce the trust our customers place in us,” she added.

At the Digital Bank Awards 2025, the bank was also named the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in the World for the second year in a row, and received awards for Best Digital Payments Strategy and Best Open Banking APIs.

In total, DBS received six global, 15 regional, and 52 domestic awards across both programmes. /TISG

Read also: Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta appointed as 17th S R Nathan Fellow for the Study of Singapore by IPS

Featured image by Depositphotos