DBS Group named world’s best Al bank

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has been named the world’s best AI bank by Global Finance, as part of the magazine’s first-ever AI awards.

The bank also clinched two other awards, the Best Enterprise/Institutional AI Bank and Best Customer Experience Enhancement Award in the Global Consumer AI Bank category.

DBS said that it began adopting AI technology in 2014 and has since implemented more than 1,500 AI models across over 370 use cases. These applications are projected to generate more than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in economic benefits this year.

DBS has so far collected a total of six international awards, 15 regional awards, and 52 domestic awards in 2025 for its achievements in artificial intelligence and digital banking.

Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance, said DBS “stands out as the leading bank in AI adoption due to its early and extensive deployment of AI models, strong experimentation culture, data-driven workforce, and robust execution capabilities.”

He added, “DBS has implemented over 1,500 AI models across more than 370 use cases, with a projected economic impact exceeding SGD 1 billion in 2025. This commitment is further demonstrated by its transparent measurement of AI value in annual reports, the PURE framework guiding ethical AI development, and comprehensive reskilling and upskilling programmes for its employees to leverage AI as an augmentation tool.”

DBS said its investments in AI platforms, processes, and people have enabled it to scale innovations rapidly across the bank. The bank said it leverages AI to offer hyper-personalised nudges that help customers make better investment and financial planning decisions, while providing relationship managers with deeper insights for more meaningful engagement.

Within the organisation, tools such as iCoach, a generative AI-powered platform, assist employees in charting personalised career and upskilling pathways, supporting their long-term professional growth.

The bank’s AI strategy was also recognised in 2024 when Harvard Business School featured DBS in a case study, the first ever done on an Asian bank.

Tan Su Shan, Chief Executive Officer at DBS, said the award reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and responsible AI use.

“DBS is proud to be recognised globally by Global Finance for our leadership in AI. This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and the significant investments made over the past decade,” she said. “Our strong foundation has enabled us to scale transformative AI innovations across all parts of the bank – from enhancing fraud protection to empowering employees and optimising risk management.”

“As DBS advances on our journey to be an AI-enabled bank with a heart, we remain committed to leveraging AI responsibly, blending machine intelligence with human empathy to reinforce the trust our customers place in us,” she added.