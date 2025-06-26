Darktrace appoints Sumit Bansal VP for Asia as APAC faces ‘critical’ wave of AI-powered cyberthreats

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace has appointed Sumit Bansal as vice president for Asia to help meet growing demand for stronger defence against AI-powered cyberthreats, as 77% of organisations in the Asia-Pacific region have already been significantly affected by such attacks, according to a media release on Thursday (June 26).

The firm said Mr Bansal will focus on key markets across ASEAN, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Mr Bansal brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and has held leadership roles at CheckPoint, Symantec, Sophos, and, most recently, as vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan at BlueVoyant. He has also worked closely with cloud service providers like Microsoft and AWS.

In his new role, Mr Bansal will lead Darktrace’s efforts to grow its customer base, partner footprint, and market presence in the region. The company said his deep understanding of the security landscape and strong networks of chief information security officers (CISOs) and channel partners will support its growth strategy across key Asian markets.

Mr Bansal, who is joining Darktrace at a critical time, as businesses across Asia face increasing cyber risks, said, “I am excited to join Darktrace at such a pivotal time for the company, the cybersecurity industry and for Asian markets undergoing accelerated digital transformation.”

Trevor Coetzee, senior vice president for MEA and APJ at Darktrace, said Mr Bansal’s appointment reflects the company’s focus on strengthening its presence in key Asian markets. He noted, “His exceptional track record in scaling security businesses and his hands-on approach to leadership will be invaluable as we continue to deliver our AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to organisations across the region.” /TISG

