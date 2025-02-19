Sports

Cyclist Egan Bernal breaks his collarbone in a crash during the Clasica Jaen race

ByAiah Bathan

February 19, 2025

Egan Bernal, the former Tour de France champion, suffered a fractured collarbone in a crash at the Clasica Jaen race, as stated by his team, Ineos Grenadiers. 

The athlete was involved in a crash with nine other riders in the final stretch of the race, while his teammate, Michal Kwiatkowski, surged ahead to win the event in Spain. 

In a social media post, the Ineos Grenadiers said: “Following a thorough assessment at the hospital this evening after his crash at #ClasicaJaen, Egan has been diagnosed with a fractured clavicle…He will remain under the expert care of our medical team, and a comprehensive recovery plan will be implemented to support his return to training and racing.” 

Bernal’s current performance 

The 28-year-old athlete secured his first Colombian National Road title on home soil earlier this month, marking his first victory since a nearly fatal high-speed crash in 2022. 

Bernal shared: “I was really happy to start racing again in Europe, especially with my new Colombian jersey and also starting with a victory from Kwiato… The way we raced was great and it was really nice to be part of a strong team. I was feeling really strong and obviously I’m sad to have crashed, but at the same time the way I felt during the race gave me a lot of confidence and motivation to keep working hard.” 

He added: “I’ve felt very good in the three races that I have done, so I just have to keep working and I hope to be back soon.” 

Bernal had been getting ready for a series of races in Italy, with plans to target his second Giro d’Italia title in May.

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Matteo Berrettini ends Djokovic’s comeback run at Qatar Open

February 19, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears after defeat to Karolina Muchova at Dubai Championships

February 19, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Geraint Thomas retiring from cycling at the end of the season

February 18, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

In the Hood

HDB flat seller leaves belongings in common areas for over a year now, says neighbour

February 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

ELD warns against scam message about voter status, advises public to check official website

February 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

S$150M Enterprise Compute Initiative to help Singapore firms “leverage AI more,” expand globally, and pursue M&A

February 19, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Woman in China fears hidden cameras in hotel, builds DIY tent to block surveillance

February 19, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.