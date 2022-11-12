Customer told off for ‘making things messy’, staff says: Why don’t you take out your vouchers early, making me retype

- Advertisement -

A member of the public highlighted online the poor customer service experience from soya bean food and beverage retailer Mr Bean, noting this happened frequently.

“I was thinking for very long whether I want to write here. I have given many chances, almost every time their staff gives attitude,” wrote the customer in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Friday (Nov 11).

The customer patronized the Waterway Point outlet and said the staff didn’t know how to key in items into the system or would throw a temper at customers when they input orders incorrectly.

The customer ordered two porridge and two pancakes before retrieving some vouchers from her bag. She asked the staff if the coupons could be used.

“She saw the vouchers and really scolded me in Chinese, ‘why don’t you take out your vouchers early, making me retype!'” said the customer on the staff’s reaction.

The woman decided to overlook the response and continued with her orders. However, the staff wasn’t finished and scolded the customer later on. “You make things so messy!” said the employee.

“Really, first time to see this kind of attitude to customer. The problem is the girl, make herself messy leh or don’t know how to key into the system and how I know I need to take out to show you the voucher first before placing orders,” said the customer.

The staff also “threw” her orders into the plastic bag, mixing the hot and cold items together.

“I don’t know how Mr Bean treat their staff, or the system is really so tough to use then make staff got attitude and always work with black face and throw temper at customers with many orders. This matter really ruins my day,” added the customer.

It appears that others have experienced poor service from other Mr Bean outlets. “Actually, almost all Mr Bean outlets have damn rude service. One time I felt so sorry for a lady in front of me at the SGH outlet. She asked for soya bean and was completely ignored. In the end, she just walked away,” said Facebook user Sam De La Rosa.

“Some of Mr Bean outlets do have serious attitude problems of their staff. Have stopped patronizing their outlet anyway,” added Facebook user Stefanie Rie.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Bean for a statement and will update the article accordingly./TISG

