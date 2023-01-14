Customer finds caterpillar in his meal, but Jurong hawker scolds customer instead: ‘eat until like that, then return it’

SINGAPORE — A customer was surprised to see an extra ingredient in his meal and was allegedly scolded by the food stall operator when he tried returning the dish. The stall operator allegedly told the customer, “eat until like that, then return it.”

“What is that supposed to mean? Before we start eating, we are supposed to dig around and try to find mysterious ingredients?” the customer asked.

The customer’s girlfriend posted details on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Thursday (Jan 12). “My boyfriend went to eat at this place at Taman Jurong, was eating halfway, and he saw this caterpillar on the vegetable.”

“If the vegetable can’t even wash, I don’t even know what else he never wash. S$10.50 for this trash food, maybe it’s more expensive due to the extra protein they provide,” she added.

The post included a screenshot of the stall in question, Tai Seng Fish Soup, in Taman Jurong Food Centre along Yung Sheng Road.

It seems that other customers have complained of the poor customer service by the stall.

“Food is good, but service is really bad. I ordered a takeaway, the auntie kept asking for $0.20 dabao. I know it cost an additional $0.20 to separate and I grab pay her, but she keeps niam. Moreover, what’s worse is that she gave me the wrong order. I only know when I get back home, can’t possibly go back and exchange,” said Google reviewer Kylie Boo.

Others highlighted a lapse in proper sanitary procedures.

“Short-haired Aunty blew her nose and washed her hands without any hand soap at their sink. She started washing the slice fish. Hygiene laps (sic) here,” noted Ben Tan.

Netizens advised the duo to submit feedback on the Singapore Food Agency website to address the possible unsanitary food preparation practices. /TISG

