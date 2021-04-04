Crowds spotted at S’pore parks and nature trails

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of crowded parks and nature trails within Singapore are circulating online as many chose to greet the long weekend with a trip outdoors.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a photo on Friday (Apr 2) of crowds at parks and nature trails. “No need social distancing in nature?” asked the caption. “All the SDA (social distancing ambassadors) on holiday, is it?”

Travel service X-Trekkers also took to SG Outdoor Community Facebook page to urge others to avoid the Green Corridor, also known as Rail Corridor, during peak hours (8am to 12pm and 5pm to 7pm), on public holidays and weekends. “Too crowded and safe distancing is not possible,” the caption noted.

- Advertisement -

The attached photo showed a portion of the area with people.

Upon closer examination, heavy foot traffic could be spotted further down the trail.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the recently reopened stretch of the Rail Corridor near King Albert Park MRT also experienced large crowds.

Parents told Wanbao that although they appreciated the chance to immerse themselves in nature, they were surprised by the number of people in the area.

A National Parks Board (NParks) advisory states that those interested in heading to Singapore parks should keep to groups of not more than eight people while observing a safe distance of at least one metre between members of the group and other visitors.

“Social and recreational activities such as having picnics, photography, taichi, kite-flying, or playing ball games, will be permitted, subject to not more than eight in a group,” the advisory noted.

“While you are at the park, please continue to practice safe distancing and wear a mask, except when engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication.:

Visitors are advised to check the latest updates of the parks’ visitorship levels before heading down to the area, said NParks./TISG

Read related: New hangout for domestic helpers set up to prevent overcrowding at popular spots

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg