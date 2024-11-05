SINGAPORE: Crocodile sightings are not completely uncommon in Singapore, especially in nature parks in the city-state.

However, one woman expressed concerns about one that had been seen close to the walking path inside Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve recently.

She added that the authorities could do more to protect people before an unfortunate incident occurs.

On Monday (Nov 4), on the Facebook VOICE YOUR GRIEVANCES public group, Annie Khuan shared a photo that Glenn Lim had posted on another page on the platform, Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network Flora & Fauna.

“Crocodile near the walking path, 31 Oct 2024,” Mr Lim had written as a caption to a picture of a crocodile just behind some wooden fencing.

Ms Khuan was concerned that the salty “might wander onto the walking trail.”

She wondered, therefore, why the National Parks Board (Parks), the agency responsible for managing Singapore’s parks, is not taking any “proactive steps” to ensure the crocodile would not make its way to the public visitor trail.

She further alleged that the agency “has no solution to solve the crocodile problem,” which she added compromises the safety of members of the public, who are in danger of being attacked by a crocodile.

On Oct 31, another netizen posted a video of a crocodile on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page. The salty, like the one in Mr Lim’s photo, was also right beside the fence at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

A commenter on the video warned that parents should be careful not to allow their toddlers to roam freely since the area is “not a playground.”

The woman who posted the video, Sophia Ang, also posted a picture in the comments of some people who came up right next to the fence to take pictures of the crocodile.

To some, this was too close for comfort.

On its website, NParks advises people to stay calm and back away when spotting a crocodile. “Do not approach, provoke, or feed the animal,” it added.

As for areas where crocodiles are usually found, including mangroves such as Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, the agency advises people to stay on designated paths and avoid the water’s edge.

