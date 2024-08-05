;
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare snap of crocodile hunting a Malayan water monitor lizard in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve captivates Singaporeans

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: Wildlife photographer and conservationist Bernard Seah captured a crocodile hunting at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in a rare and striking display of nature.

Marking the first time Seah has witnessed such a scene in his more than ten years of working in the industry, the snaps have gone viral, captivating Singaporeans online.

Mr Seah, who frequently documents wildlife and posts his photographs on social media, uploaded the high-resolution photos to the Facebook group Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network Flora & Fauna.

The images show a crocodile floating in the water; its jaws clamped firmly around the belly of a small Malayan Water Monitor Lizard.

In his post, Mr Seah described the encounter occurred on 29 July, noting that while crocodiles primarily feed on fish, they are not exclusively piscivorous. “Yesterday, I witnessed a crocodile holding a small Malayan Water Monitor Lizard in its mouth,” he wrote.

Based on his observations, Mr Seah speculated that the crocodile was about one year old, indicating that the lizard was relatively small.

FB/Bernard Seah

In a subsequent post, Mr Seah provided further details and photographs, showing the crocodile nearly finishing its meal. He mentioned that the crocodile’s size aligns with what researchers classify as a “big baby.”

The photos have garnered significant attention and praise from wildlife enthusiasts and ordinary Singaporeans alike, who appreciated Mr Seah’s ability to capture such a rare and powerful moment.

Alongside the images, Mr Seah shared a link to the Our Wild Neighbours website, offering guidance on safety precautions when encountering crocodiles.

The website advises that in habitats where crocodiles are present, individuals should avoid entering the water, stick to designated paths, and maintain a safe distance from the water’s edge.

If in nearby waters, it’s crucial to remain vigilant. Upon spotting a crocodile, one should stay calm and slowly back away, avoiding any actions that might provoke or feed the animal. /TISG

