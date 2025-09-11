Crackdown sees 1 more illegal delivery rider arrested; Koh Poh Koon explains conditions allowing firms to hire foreigners for deliveries

SINGAPORE: Stricter enforcement actions against illegal delivery workers have been ongoing, as Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said last month.

Three foreigners suspected of carrying out such work were arrested and placed under investigation, Ms Sun and Mr Koh said on Aug 18.

Another individual has been arrested, Mr Koh said in a social media post on Monday (Sept 8).

Since the initial arrests, it was reported that the investigations were prompted, at least in part, by an increase in the number of foreign delivery riders who are said to rent the accounts of their Singaporean counterparts in order to take food orders. This increase in competition has made it more difficult for local riders.

In addition to the 375 workers who were initially checked, Mr Koh wrote that checks have been conducted on another 269 delivery workers.

“Our operations have since covered more than 30 potential hotspots island-wide, flagged by our partners from NDCA – National Delivery Champions Association. In total, we have checked 644 delivery workers in the past few months, leading to the arrest of 4 foreigners for working illegally without valid work passes,” he wrote.

He clarified, however, that there are conditions under which firms are allowed to hire foreigners to carry out deliveries.

“As part of our inspections, we also came across delivery riders from traditional logistics companies and in-house delivery personnel of F&B restaurants and other retail businesses. These companies may employ foreigners with valid work passes as delivery personnel.”

Mr Koh also wrote that in conducting the checks, they encountered 22 delivery workers who are work pass holders hired to do deliveries for firms in industries such as food, documents, laboratory materials, and eyewear. He added that some of these workers use their own means of transport for work, including foreign-registered motorcycles.

“These are allowable and would not be considered illegal,” added Mr Koh.

As in the past, he credited the strong support from local delivery riders who have cooperated with the Manpower Ministry’s officers carrying out the checks.

“MOM remains committed to stamping out illegal platform delivery work, as it disadvantages our local Platform Workers. We will continue to partner with NDCA to conduct regular checks at potential hotspots and encourage members of the public to report suspected cases of foreigners performing delivery work illegally,” he added.

/TISG

