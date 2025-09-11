// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 11, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Koh Poh Koon
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Crackdown sees 1 more illegal delivery rider arrested; Koh Poh Koon explains conditions allowing firms to hire foreigners for deliveries

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Stricter enforcement actions against illegal delivery workers have been ongoing, as Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said last month.

Three foreigners suspected of carrying out such work were arrested and placed under investigation, Ms Sun and Mr Koh said on Aug 18.

Another individual has been arrested, Mr Koh said in a social media post on Monday (Sept 8).

Since the initial arrests, it was reported that the investigations were prompted, at least in part, by an increase in the number of foreign delivery riders who are said to rent the accounts of their Singaporean counterparts in order to take food orders. This increase in competition has made it more difficult for local riders.

In addition to the 375 workers who were initially checked, Mr Koh wrote that checks have been conducted on another 269 delivery workers.

See also  Ex-opposition politician raises concerns over how cage-like lorry containing passengers is padlocked from the outside

“Our operations have since covered more than 30 potential hotspots island-wide, flagged by our partners from NDCA – National Delivery Champions Association. In total, we have checked 644 delivery workers in the past few months, leading to the arrest of 4 foreigners for working illegally without valid work passes,” he wrote.

He clarified, however, that there are conditions under which firms are allowed to hire foreigners to carry out deliveries.

“As part of our inspections, we also came across delivery riders from traditional logistics companies and in-house delivery personnel of F&B restaurants and other retail businesses. These companies may employ foreigners with valid work passes as delivery personnel.”

Mr Koh also wrote that in conducting the checks, they encountered 22 delivery workers who are work pass holders hired to do deliveries for firms in industries such as food, documents, laboratory materials, and eyewear. He added that some of these workers use their own means of transport for work, including foreign-registered motorcycles.

See also  Man kneels in front of girlfriend as if he's being punished in public

“These are allowable and would not be considered illegal,” added Mr Koh.

As in the past, he credited the strong support from local delivery riders who have cooperated with the Manpower Ministry’s officers carrying out the checks.

“MOM remains committed to stamping out illegal platform delivery work, as it disadvantages our local Platform Workers. We will continue to partner with NDCA to conduct regular checks at potential hotspots and encourage members of the public to report suspected cases of foreigners performing delivery work illegally,” he added.

/TISG

Read also: Complaints of foreign riders ‘renting’ local delivery accounts on the rise

Hot this week

Jobs

Foreigner with LTVP+ PLOC shares job search struggles, asks if PRs have better chances

SINGAPORE: An expatriate from the United States who is...
In the Hood

Woman has ‘weird incident on MRT’, wonders if she should report it

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Woman has ‘weird incident on MRT’, wonders if she should report it

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

Car wheel cover flies off and nearly strikes trailing vehicle—Netizens ask if driver was using lane assist or just oblivious

SINGAPORE: It was an ordinary Monday morning drive until...

Sun Xueling joins SMMWU to honour 206 students with scholarships and bursaries

SINGAPORE: For 206 students and their families, last weekend’s...

SMRT staff honoured for bravery in protecting commuters during assault at Commonwealth station

SINGAPORE: When most people talk about MRT staff, they...

Business

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //