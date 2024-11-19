SINGAPORE: A woman who’s been trying to buy a home with her boyfriend for years took to social media to ask other Singaporeans, “Why is it so difficult to secure a house in SG?”

Sharing her experience on the Facebook page ‘NUSWhispers,’ the woman explained that she and her boyfriend started applying for an HDB flat as soon as they were eligible.

“I’m so disappointed. My bf and I have been house hunting for the longest time. From the time we could apply BTO until the salary ceiling burst,” she wrote.

Hoping for better luck with private property, she and her boyfriend also spent two years trying their hand at new condo launches but kept getting bad queue numbers.

By the time it was their turn, only the huge and pricey 4- or 5-bedroom units were left.

“Already, we started early. Already we saved up from not having a wedding and honeymoon, all money pumped into the house, but still can’t get anything,” she said.

With no financial support from their families, they were left considering the resale market, which they described as ‘not cheap’ either.

“Feels like either we should have gotten married at 22, or else the more we wait, the more we get penalised. Does everyone just start off married life with a ton of debts to have a place to call their own?” she asked.

“The problem is, it’s difficult to find one that is cheap and good enough for you”

In the comments section, many netizens were baffled by the woman’s plight, stating that if they hit the salary ceiling, it would mean they could easily afford private property.

They also pointed out that there is no shortage of available HDB properties, contrary to what she seemed to suggest in her post.

One netizen said, “Salary ceiling burst and act as if cannot afford housing? Such irony.”

Another commented, “You say resale is expensive, but you don’t want a condo either.

The problem isn’t that it’s difficult to find a house. The problem is it’s difficult to find one that is cheap and good enough for you. In other words, the problem is you.”

Some also encouraged her to explore resale properties, pointing out that not all are priced around a million.

One netizen shared her experience, saying she got married at 24, bought a three-bedroom resale flat, and later upgraded to a five-room one. She advised, “Just at least speak to an agent and understand options?”

Despite the criticism, a few netizens empathised with the woman’s frustrations, acknowledging that finding an affordable, decent home in Singapore can be tough.

One netizen commented, “I ballot for 2-rm BTO since 37 & only got it when I’m 47 (my 25th ballot)!”

HDB income ceiling in Singapore

In 2019, the Housing Development Board (HDB) raised the income ceilings for purchasing new flats.

New HDB Flats: The income ceiling for families or couples applying for new HDB flats was raised from $12,000 to $14,000.

Executive Condominiums (ECs): The income ceiling for families or couples buying Executive Condominiums (ECs) from developers was raised from $14,000 to $16,000.

Resale HDB flats: There are no income restrictions when it comes to resale properties.

The income ceilings are designed to ensure that a significant portion of the population can access affordable housing options within their financial reach.

According to the Ministry of National Development, about 8 in 10 Singaporeans are eligible to apply for a BTO flat with a current income ceiling of $14,000.

On the other hand, around 9 in 10 Singaporeans qualify for an Executive Condominium (EC) with an income ceiling of $16,000.

Read related: BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)