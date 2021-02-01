Couple who took MRT to their wedding 28 years ago reenact special moment

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Nostalgia is in the air as a couple reenacts an MRT ride taken 28 years ago.

A photo of Mr Chan Kian Guan and Ms Judy Aw was featured by the National Museum of Singapore (NSM) on Friday (Jan 29).

The couple began their married life back in Nov 27, 1987, by taking a ride on the newly opened MRT system. “They rode the train to get to the church for their wedding and also invited their friends and family on the train ride,” the post noted.

“For us, it was a new start. For the (MRT) train, a brand-new day. Somebody commented – it’s a rolling start!” commented Mr Chan, reminiscing the special moment.

Almost three decades later, the couple took another photo, also by a vertical pole with Mr Chan holding a small bouquet. The photo was featured in a commemorative issue of The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2015.

“Construction of the MRT system commenced in 1983, and the first phase of operation between Toa Payoh and Yio Chu Kang began in 1987,” added NSM.

Reminiscing and nostalgia are the themes of an ongoing NSM exhibit entitled “Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present.” It features photographs, audio-visual footage, sounds, scents, special digital features and artefacts, including memorabilia contributed by members of the public.

“Home, Truly explores the moments and experiences in Singapore’s past and present that express our identity and collective memory as a people.”

The exhibit is held at the Exhibition Gallery from 10 am to 7 pm and will run until Aug 29, 2021./TISG

