Home News Couple who took MRT to their wedding 28 years ago reenact special...

Couple who took MRT to their wedding 28 years ago reenact special moment

The couple had taken the train to the church for their nuptials on Nov 27, 1987

Photo: FB screengrab/National Museum of Singapore

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Nostalgia is in the air as a couple reenacts an MRT ride taken 28 years ago.

A photo of Mr Chan Kian Guan and Ms Judy Aw was featured by the National Museum of Singapore (NSM) on Friday (Jan 29).

The couple began their married life back in Nov 27, 1987, by taking a ride on the newly opened MRT system. “They rode the train to get to the church for their wedding and also invited their friends and family on the train ride,” the post noted.

“For us, it was a new start. For the (MRT) train, a brand-new day. Somebody commented – it’s a rolling start!” commented Mr Chan, reminiscing the special moment.

- Advertisement -

Almost three decades later, the couple took another photo, also by a vertical pole with Mr Chan holding a small bouquet. The photo was featured in a commemorative issue of The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2015.

“Construction of the MRT system commenced in 1983, and the first phase of operation between Toa Payoh and Yio Chu Kang began in 1987,” added NSM.

Reminiscing and nostalgia are the themes of an ongoing NSM exhibit entitled “Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present.” It features photographs, audio-visual footage, sounds, scents, special digital features and artefacts, including memorabilia contributed by members of the public.

“Home, Truly explores the moments and experiences in Singapore’s past and present that express our identity and collective memory as a people.”

The exhibit is held at the Exhibition Gallery from 10 am to 7 pm and will run until Aug 29, 2021./TISG

Read related: Goh Chok Tong reminisces about exploring the CBD as a schoolboy

Goh Chok Tong reminisces about exploring the CBD as a schoolboy

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Ho Ching: Younger adults more likely to suffer reactions to Covid vaccine

Singapore—Madam Ho Ching, chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Friday (Jan 29) to explain the side effects and reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, which seems to affect younger adults...
View Post
Featured News

Driver of Mercedes nearly hits man at IKEA Tampines, ends up scratching his own car

Singapore—One Mercedes Benz driver has hopefully learned that impatience doesn’t pay. In his haste to get past a truck parked in the loading bay of the IKEA Tampines, the driver forced his way through an impossibly narrow space. Video footage caught the Mercedes...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock appeals to save Dover Forest

Singapore—Calling it the “soul of the community," Dr Tan Cheng Bock has joined the voices in appealing for the preservation of Dover Forest. The secretary-general of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) wrote, “Dover Forest is a green lung that breathes soul to surrounding neighbourhoods....
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore