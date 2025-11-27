Couple offered S$500K by parents to start a family sparks debate on whether money decides parenthood as netizens say ‘S$500k? I’ll do it’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean couple in their early 30s were offered S$500,000 by the husband’s parents if they decided to start a family, sparking a debate online about whether money should influence the choice to become parents. The offered cash, which the husband described as a “financial cushion”, came as the couple tried to navigate whether they should have kids.

He said he knew having children was much more than finances and involved a massive shift in lifestyle, career, personal freedom, and responsibilities. Still, the offer left him wondering if that kind of money would tip the scales for others.

The post drew mixed reactions. Some users said the money should not be the deciding factor, stressing that parenthood is a long-term commitment that requires both partners to be fully ready. One commenter said, “You should start a family only when BOTH you and your wife are committed to raising a child, not for the sake of getting that S$500,000,” while another added that having kids can cost a person’s health, career, lifestyle, and friendships.

Another remarked that if they were not ready for those changes, then they should just wait to inherit from their parents.

Others were more enticed by the amount, with one saying, “S$500K? I’ll do it.” Some even joked about negotiating for S$500,000 per child, while another asked if the parents were “open to adopting” them.

Another commenter shared a practical take, saying, “On the other hand, that kind of money solves a lot of problems. Not saying it’s ideal for the kid, but money does pay for top-tier childcare and/or parents can even take a break from working if they prefer.”

Still, one remarked, “If you look at it from a different perspective, many young couples chose to have kids without the S$500,000 cushion. Ultimately, having kids is a decision between you and your partner.” /TISG

