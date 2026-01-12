Couple got into a fight and locked themselves inside their home, caused public disturbance for over four hours

SINGAPORE: Recently, there was a couple who got into an argument in their apartment and decided to lock themselves inside. Worried about what might happen to the couple, concerned citizens reported the incident to the authorities, escalating the issue into a public concern.

A concerned citizen reported to Shin Min Daily News that police and civil defence forces were deployed in the area. When reporters arrived at the scene, they discovered that six police cars, several fire engines, and an ambulance were present. Furthermore, the police officers who were then fully armed and carrying shields blocked off the area outside the apartment building. The Singapore Civil Defence Force also stated that they had deployed a safety airbag and dispatched disaster relief personnel to the scene.

According to case details, the apartment was located on the seventh floor of the building, and rescuers were present both above and below the apartment unit. More so, the rescuers cast nets into the windows of the unit, with two people dangling from the window to try to talk to the couple.

Police confirmed that a 24-year-old woman and a 33-year-old male were emotionally unstable after the fight. It was understood that they were in a romantic relationship. Upon further assessment of the situation, the authorities were concerned that the couple might be at risk of self-harm.

It was a 29-year-old student living on the third floor who told the reporters about the incident. Based on his story, he heard from a maid that there was a dispute on the seventh floor.

The 69-year-old apartment manager initially did not know what had happened and shared: “I saw the police cars at 9 a.m., but I didn’t know what was going on.”

The authorities successfully entered the unit and arrested the couple.

In similar news, there was also a report where a 54-year-old man locked himself inside his house and caused a disturbance to the public for two hours. The incident also prompted the police and the civil defence team to arrive at the scene.

