In the Hood
1 min.Read

Couple caught getting too cozy on MRT sparks online buzz

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A middle-aged couple has drawn public attention after being caught on camera engaging in overly affectionate behaviour aboard an MRT train.

The short video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the couple seated side by side in a relatively quiet train carriage. The man appears to be slumped over, his arms draped around the woman, who can be seen trying to prop him up as he leans into her.

The post, captioned “Netizens in a public train witnessed a middle-aged couple getting frisky,” quickly caught fire online, racking up over 160,000 views within hours.

Commenters were quick to weigh in, with many speculating that the man may have been intoxicated. “He is drunk, la,” one user wrote. Another joked, “They feel they are transparent.”

While some expressed mild amusement or surprise, others were unfazed. “First time meh? Lol. It’s like an everyday thing, especially on late-night MRTs,” a comment read. “To say middle-aged is terrible, I’ve seen people of all ages do the same thing.”

See also  Marine conservationist conducts her own intertidal walks and fishery tours to educate people about marine life in Singapore

One netizen added a more measured take: “This is still better — I’ve seen even worse situations sometimes. I don’t record videos because I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

Public displays of affection, though not illegal in Singapore, often spark debate, particularly when they cross the line into discomfort for fellow commuters. Many who weighed in agreed that while such gestures aren’t uncommon, there’s a time and place for everything.

As the video continues to make its rounds online, it has once again ignited a familiar conversation about social norms, personal boundaries, and the ever-present phone cameras that keep watch over everyday life in public spaces.

