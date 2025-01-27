SINGAPORE: In a recent poll, Singaporeans were asked to choose the factors they believed would be key in deciding whom to vote for in the upcoming General Election. Across different age groups and income levels, respondents ranked the cost of living concerns at the top.

Blackbox Research recently published a report titled “Countdown to GE2025: Sensing Singapore’s Mood,” which took a look into how voters feel and what they expect this year. It showed that almost nine out of 10 Singaporeans (88 per cent) believe the country is heading in the right direction. Additionally, a solid 78 per cent this year said their financial situation is “quite good” or better.

However, this doesn’t mean that Singaporeans feel the future, or even the present, is nothing but blue skies. Blackbox identified a number of social trends that could have an impact on the General Election, with the most significant one being the cost of living concerns, which the report characterizes as “persistent.” This is especially so for lower-income households.

Thirty-four per cent of the study’s respondents identified cost of living issues as the top concern. Coming in second is the economy, which is tied with jobs and unemployment (16 per cent). Political stability and consistency followed at 15 per cent, and trust in a political party (13 per cent) rounded out the top five.

“Budget 2025 will serve as a pivotal opportunity to secure voter confidence, offering the Government its last major chance to address any communication and perception gaps and appeal to segments of the electorate where support may be lacking,” noted Blackbox.

The report pointed out that everyday concerns over living costs caused governments across the globe to be defeated. It also identified how housing is another key issue as the city-state’s property prices change as it grows more prosperous. Where HDB resale flats that cost over $1 million used to be a rarity, they have become more common over the past few years.

Nevertheless, the study also underlined that the government continues to enjoy a high level of trust. It shows that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has the support of many, with his ratings being comparable to now-Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Three out of four Singaporeans approve of Mr Wong’s performance, and the senior Cabinet Ministers have also maintained strong approval ratings as well.

“Voter sentiments are diverse and multifaceted. Over one in four eligible voters remain undecided for now, leaving political parties ample room to sway the electorate. Younger voters, in particular, represent a critical group, with more than a third of those aged under 30 still in play. In contrast, older voters—who increasingly constitute the majority of the electorate—have largely solidified their voting intentions,” the report reads. /TISG

