MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s coral reefs, famed for their rich marine biodiversity, are facing an escalating crisis. The combination of climate change and unchecked mass tourism is placing unprecedented strain on fragile marine ecosystems, with coral bleaching, pollution, and habitat destruction becoming widespread.

One of the hardest-hit areas is Redang Island, a popular tourist destination off Malaysia’s eastern state of Terengganu. Marine conservationist Muhaimin Hou described the island’s current state in an article published by South China Morning Post (SCMP), where he stated that, during peak season, over 100 boats illegally transport tourists to Redang each day. This leads to an influx of around 1,000 visitors daily, overwhelming the island’s delicate ecosystem.

As tourism numbers soar, so do the environmental consequences. Careless boat operators damage corals, unchecked visitor numbers create mounting waste problems, and the island’s natural resources are under immense pressure. Without urgent intervention, conservationists fear that Malaysia’s marine wonders could soon become a shadow of their former selves.

The impact of mass tourism on coral reefs

Coral bleaching has emerged as a major concern for marine conservationists in Malaysia. SCMP reported that global bleaching events over the past year exposed 77% of the world’s reefs to dangerously high sea temperatures, and Redang’s reefs were among the worst affected.

“Most of the places did not get a chance to recover,” said Muhaimin from Reef Check Malaysia. Around Pulau Lima, a small islet east of Redang, over 90% of the corals are already considered dead.

While climate change is the primary driver of coral bleaching, human activity is accelerating the destruction. A recent survey by Reef Check Malaysia found that 63% of the 315 islands and areas studied showed a decline in live coral cover. Beyond bleaching, physical damage caused by tourism is also rampant.

These consequences are further worsened by reckless anchoring, trampling by snorkellers, and pollution from boat traffic, leading to the weakening of the resilience of these ecosystems. The tourism boom of “revenge travellers” following the pandemic has only exacerbated the issue.

Waste and pollution crisis

The influx of visitors has also led to an alarming waste problem in Redang. “Day-trippers will gather at Teluk Dalam Beach to have their pre-packed lunches. After they eat, they just leave their waste there. We are facing an overload of waste,” Muhaimin said, as published by SCMP. The lack of proper waste disposal mechanisms, coupled with the sheer number of visitors, is polluting beaches and harming marine life.

Plastic waste is particularly problematic. Discarded food containers, bottles, and plastic bags often end up in the ocean, where they pose a severe threat to marine species. Turtles, a major attraction for tourists in Redang, are among the most affected, as they frequently mistake plastic for food.

Adding to the problem, many of the boat operators and guides bringing in tourists are not from the island. “The problem with day trippers is that their boatmen and guides are not from Redang,” said Muhaimin. “They don’t know where to put down anchor. They don’t even know that you can’t feed the turtles.” This lack of local knowledge and accountability is worsening the environmental crisis.

Perspective from locals

For local communities, the destruction of coral reefs is not just an environmental issue but also an economic one. Many coastal residents depend on healthy reefs for their livelihoods, whether through fishing or tourism-related businesses.

Shahir Yaman, who leads Reef Check Malaysia’s project in Tioman, highlighted how attitudes towards conservation are shifting. “My late father was a fisherman and didn’t care about the coral reefs,” he said. “Now they are more aware that their source of income comes from the reefs, that tourists come because they want to see coral reefs in Tioman.”

Yet, this growing awareness is at odds with commercial pressures. As large tourism operators prioritise profit over sustainability, small local businesses are left struggling to balance conservation with economic survival. “Big businesses come to make money, and then, they go away when there is nothing left. This is the conflict between demand and conservation,” Shahir added, as reported by SCMP.

For fishermen, the depletion of fish stocks due to coral destruction presents an existential threat. In Sabah, Malaysia’s seafood powerhouse, the consequences of reef degradation could be devastating. Adzmin Fatta, Reef Check Malaysia’s programme manager in Semporna, warns of the long-term impact: “What will happen? We will not have fish to eat. Losing our seafood is like losing something very meaningful for Sabah.”

Public opinions: Frustrations and urgency

The environmental crisis unfolding in Malaysia’s coral reefs has sparked strong reactions from the public, with many expressing frustration over pollution, inadequate enforcement, and the long-term consequences of coral bleaching. The people are urging the authorities to take immediate action, calling for stricter regulations and greater community involvement to protect the fragile marine ecosystem.

Some believe harsher penalties are needed to curb littering and pollution. One netizen on the Reddit forum remarked, “Malaysia really needs to punish polluters and people who litter. I don’t care if we need a new type of police for it.” This sentiment reflects growing impatience with the lack of strict enforcement against environmental damage.

Others highlight the irreversible damage caused by climate change, with one commenter noting, “Bleached corals caused by global warming and ocean acidification will take at least 2 million years to recover. I doubt we’ll be alive, or even that the universe as we know it will exist by then, due to events like Kiamat.” This bleak outlook highlights the scale of the crisis and the feeling that conservation efforts may already be too late.

Another reader criticised the slow response to coral degradation, stating, “This article is at least 20 years too late.” The comment reflects frustration that warnings from scientists and conservationists have not been acted upon sooner.

Meanwhile, divers who witness the destruction first-hand confirm the severity of the problem. One diver shared their experience: “As a diver, I can still find plastic waste and rubbish at 30 metres deep. Some people really do step on corals while snorkelling.” Such first-hand accounts illustrate how careless human behaviour continues to threaten marine ecosystems, even at greater depths where many assume pollution does not reach.

These public opinions highlight a common theme: Malaysia’s reefs are in crisis, and without urgent intervention, their decline may soon become irreversible.

Can tourism and conservation coexist?

Despite the grim outlook, there is hope. Conservationists and local communities are pushing for sustainable tourism practices that could protect Malaysia’s reefs while still allowing visitors to experience their beauty.

Efforts such as licensing and training programmes for tour operators, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, and grassroots awareness campaigns are gaining traction. “We can’t manage the natural impacts like coral bleaching, but we can reduce physical damage [from human activity] so our reefs are more resilient to fight warmer waters,” Adzmin explained.

Ultimately, Malaysia faces a critical choice: Continue down the path of unchecked mass tourism or embrace a more sustainable approach that ensures the survival of its marine ecosystems. Without immediate action, the very reefs that attract millions of visitors each year could disappear—taking with them the livelihoods and natural heritage of future generations.

