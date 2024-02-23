Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms, heralded as the future of technology, are at the center of controversy. Reports reveal that certain AI systems are sparking outrage by refusing to produce images of White individuals, purportedly in the name of diversity and inclusivity. This phenomenon challenges conventional notions of AI’s impartiality and raises critical questions about algorithmic ethics.

According to Fox News, Google’s latest AI model, Gemini, is under scrutiny for its refusal to generate images of white people upon request, sparking controversy over racial bias. Jack Krawczyk, Gemini’s Senior Director of Product Management, acknowledged the concerns, stating they are working to rectify the issue promptly.

While Gemini generates diverse images globally, its exclusion of white individuals raises questions. Fox News Digital’s tests confirmed Gemini’s consistent responses, explaining its refusal based on avoiding racial stereotypes. Critics argue for a broader perspective, emphasizing inclusivity and fair representation.

The incident adds to ongoing debates surrounding AI ethics and highlights the challenges of algorithmic bias in technology.

Wokely correct comics posted an image depicting the several prompts that are used to create images. However, all the prompts show specifically Black people. This is meant to be satire, but most people in the comments are taking this seriously as it is relatively a real incident.

Furthermore, it went to the point where some of these platforms are generating images of controversial figures but are making them Black. We are definitely living in strange times as these platforms are able to generate random images out of just a few prompts. However, people are finding it offensive as it is seemingly avoiding depicting White people.

