March 15, 2024
A recent subway attack has sent shockwaves through New York City, prompting calls for increased police presence to ensure public safety. According to news sources, panicked New Yorkers urgently summoned the NYPD during a subway shooting incident, highlighting the pressing need for enhanced law enforcement measures. 

In addition to this, the alarming event has reignited concerns about crime and safety in the city’s transit system, sparking debates about the effectiveness of current security measures. 

The number of police officers is dropping. CBSNews states, police are exiting the NYPD at unprecedented rates, despite reported decreases in major crime citywide. Concerns about public safety and community relations are on the rise in New York City, particularly in neighborhoods experiencing increased crime.

Denean Ferguson, a community leader in Queens, notes the decline in police presence, with nearly 40% turnover in the Far Rockaway precinct alone. The NYPD’s diminishing numbers coincide with a surge in crime, prompting calls for legislative action to support recruitment and retention.

New York ironic as they defund the police but now need them more than ever 

 

Furthermore, conservatives state that this is what most New Yorkers voted for. They wanted to defund their police department. Unfortunately for those who lived through the traumatic experience, X users feel that they got what they voted for. 

 

Others add that they could not believe people did not realize this will be their new reality when they defund the police. For most conservatives, this was an obvious observation as there will be nobody available to reprimand criminals for their actions if the police are defunded. 

