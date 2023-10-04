conservatives-calling-us-government-a-“nursing-home” 

Currently, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, is quite literally the oldest man in history to become the American President. It is an achievement, but not an achievement many would view as a success. Furthermore, there are a number of prominent politicians in the US Government who are older than the retirement age.

According to the Wall Street Journal, America’s Most Privileged Nursing Home, Senators Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein’s health issues hinder their job performance, raising questions about their fitness for office. Furthermore, the U.S. Senate should be a beacon of leadership, yet these senators’ prolonged tenures tarnish its reputation.

Following that, age matters in politics; just as we hold other public servants accountable, politicians should face scrutiny. However, some voters seem unfazed, favouring experience and composure over youthful ambition. It’s time to challenge this age preference and empower a new generation of leaders equipped to address modern challenges.

X users claim US Government is a nursing home

We need age limits for our government offices — Huff (@huff_xyz) October 2, 2023

Several users took to X, discussing the matter among each other. Furthermore, a user states that the government should enact an age limit for the people in power. Many are unhappy with the number of peculiar trends that are currently approved by the government. Joe Biden has also done a number of things that make people doubt his ability as the President.

Lol yes it already is there! — Kathleen Winchell ULTRAMAGA (@KathleenWinche3) October 2, 2023

In addition to this, others are joking that a wing of the congress might just turn into a hospice for these old politicians. Decades ago, life expectancy was shorter than it is today. However, with a rapid advancement in medicine and healthcare, life expectancy is longer. The current President has had his political career for more than 50 years.

Being a powerful elite is a great way to retire You have anything you want, you can’t be kicked out, only have to “work” few hours a week — FIRE Guy (@TroyTheFIREGuy) October 2, 2023

Others state that this is one of the best ways for someone to retire. Being a powerful elite means wealth and security till your end of days. Regardless, the question remains, is it those who rose up during the 1960s till the 80s are refusing to let go or is it due to the fact that the youths of today are less interested in politics?

