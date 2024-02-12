;
Conservatives applauding Tucker Carlson for receiving over a Billion views since Fox News departure 

February 12, 2024
Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is regarded to be one of the most looked up conservative journalists in the United States. Furthermore, many feel that his departure from Fox News has helped him reach a broader audience as his interviews are receiving more than a hundred million views each. 

However, his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putih sparked debates among Americans. The BBC states, American journalist Tucker Carlson secured an exclusive interview with President Vladimir Putin, the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

Set to air Thursday, the interview thrusts Carlson back into the limelight. Once a top-rated host on US network news, Carlson now operates independently. His departure from Fox News followed controversies, including a $787 million settlement over false election claims. 

Conservatives rooting for Tucker Carlson 

X users are discussing the decline of MSM (Mainstream Media) and that individuals like Tucker Carlson may rise even further. Furthermore, many are praising X, which is owned by Elon Musk as it is promoting free speech among its users. 

Other than that, conservatives state that he is waking America up with his journalism. The opinions that were accepted by the masses decades ago are seemingly disappearing. Following that, there are some users that show skepticism towards the entire situation citing that we should not base our opinions on a single person. 

Some claim that he has toppled the number of views the Superbowl had in 2023, and would continue to do so in 2024. However, with Taylor Swift performing for the sports event, many doubt that might happen as her fans are typically very supportive of her. 

Mental fitness evaluation of Biden sparks alarm

The post Conservatives applauding Tucker Carlson for receiving over a Billion views since Fox News departure  appeared first on The Independent News.

