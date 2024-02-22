The illegal immigrant situation in the United States is seemingly far from over and now conservatives are angered at the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams for proposing that illegals should get up to $15,000 of taxpayer dollars per year. Some Americans are now saying they feel like second-class citizens.

The Daily Mail states, the Adams’ Immediate Response Card initiative could provide migrant families with up to $15,200 annually. The prepaid cards, partnered with New Jersey bank Mobility Capital Finance, aim to replace food services in shelters.

It may include allowances based on family size and children’s ages. The program targets increased humanitarian support and the pilot project will begin with 500 families at the Roosevelt Hotel, potentially expanding to 6,500.

Despite the controversy over partner selections and concerns about program sustainability, Adams defends the initiative as a solution to the ongoing migrant crisis, projected to accommodate up to 4,000 arrivals weekly.

Conservatives are not happy with the project. Some of them are posting memes citing that the leaders that instructed Americans to get vaccinated or lose their jobs, are ironically bringing in millions of unvaccinated and unemployed people. Furthermore, Elon Musk shared his opinions on the matter, saying “wow” to the breaking news.

Think about moving? — LoveTheeNotreDame (@PrayForND) February 21, 2024

Scrolling through the X platform, there are indications that New Yorkers are starting to voice support for the Republicans as they feel their rights as Americans will remain if they vote against the Democrats.

