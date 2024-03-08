Lifestyle

Conservatives angry at $20 million of tax payer dollars spent for DEI staff in University of Virginia 

March 8, 2024
The topic of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) continues to fuel heated discussions among American conservatives. While many advocate for a merit-based system where qualifications determine success, liberals argue for prioritizing diversity in hiring, emphasizing factors like skin color. This ideological clash underscores deeper divisions within conservative circles over the principles guiding employment practices and societal inclusion.

An exclusive from The Washington Examiner states, the University of Virginia’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) comes at a hefty price tag of $20 million annually, reveals a new analysis by Open the Books. 

Furthermore, with over 235 staffers dedicated to DEI roles in 2023, UVA’s investment highlights a significant shift towards prioritizing diversity initiatives in higher education. The university’s embrace of DEI principles. 

This however, has sparked controversy, with critics questioning the ideological direction of public institutions and the allocation of resources away from traditional educational pursuits. This debate underscores broader societal tensions over the role of DEI in shaping academic environments and institutional values.

X users angry at the amount of tax payer dollars spent for DEI agenda 

 

Following that, several X users state that it costs alot more than what liberals think to teach wealthy White kids to dislike themselves. Conservatives feel that educating the youth about DEI is a way to show disdain or dislike towards White people. 

Other than that, some state that all of the states in America should follow in the footsteps of Florida. Ron DeSantis banned the entire program and forced universities to withdraw this policy. Moreover, conservatives seem to agree with this idea citing that DEI is damaging to Americans as they feel it teaches them to separate themselves from each other. 

