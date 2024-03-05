conservative-saying-woke-left-now-victim-blaming-laken-riley-for-trying-to-defend-herself 

Conservatives in the U.S. are rallying against illegal immigration following Laken Riley’s death, urging unity. Meanwhile, the progressive “woke” left offers contrasting views on addressing systemic issues. Riley’s tragic demise amplifies the ongoing debate over immigration policies and societal divides.

The New York Post states, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, accused of unaliving Laken Riley, allegedly disfigured her skull, according to an affidavit. The former Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigator, John Lang Jr., suggests Riley’s resistance likely triggered violence from Ibarra.

Lang indicates potential sexual assault motives and describes Ibarra as a “disorganized offender.” Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, Ibarra faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, and hindering a 911 call. Riley, a University of Georgia student, is mourned ahead of her funeral services at Augusta University.

Conservatives defending Laken Riley and oppose mass illegal immigration

The author of this insane piece deleted his account pic.twitter.com/35cEdsplKC — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 28, 2024

The founder of Libs of TikTok, Chaya Raichik states that the writer of said article in the New York Post has deleted his X account. Furthermore, it shows that most users are vehemently against the victim blaming rhetoric that is thrown towards the victim.

It’s pure misogyny to blame women. Unreal. — storybookmedia (@notesonwriters) February 28, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that the woke left are misogynistic as they are blaming women for fighting back against their perpetrators. Conservatives fear that when White women fight back defending themselves against threatening individuals, they are in the wrong. However, when they do nothing, they’re in the wrong as well.

Wow. Not a definite explanation, so the journalist, gives the guy an excuse as to why he did what he did. Well of course nobody goes about there day planning a murder, it is all under panic. — Marlo Franson (@MarloFranson) March 4, 2024

Others feel that there is no excuse when it comes to ending the life of an innocent individual. Regardless of what the illegal migrant did, he did end the life of an American citizen who was destined to contribute positively to society.

