The rise of illegals coming into America and bringing in dangerous substances like fentanyl into the country. Substance abuse is a serious problem that is being faced across the globe. Furthermore, having illegals coming into America in droves increases the chances of them bringing substances like this.

However, the mainstream media states that this is a dangerous speculation as it is mostly brought in by Americans. Let’s ignore the fact that the illegals in New York have already formed gangs based on their nationalities.

An article from the LA times states, despite evidence that most fentanyl seizures occur at legal border crossings and involve U.S. citizens, politicians propagate this narrative, stoking fear and driving calls for militarized responses.

Such dangerous speech, rooted in partial truths and genuine fear, risks violent confrontations and detracts from addressing real issues. It’s imperative for leaders to debunk these falsehoods to prevent further harm and ensure resources are directed toward effective solutions to the opioid epidemic.

Conservatives react to statements that illegal immigrants are not bringing in illegal substances

Reasoning with a liberal is like reasoning with a 2 year old. Ask any parent — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) February 13, 2024

Conservative pages like End Wokeness state that we are living in a real life form of George Orwell’s 1984. Furthermore, they claim that this is in line with the ruling party telling its subjects to ignore facts, evidence and to just trust their words. Following that, a conservative claims that reasoning with a liberal is similar to handling a two-year-old child.

They’d be idiots not to — Sam Roberts (@SamRobe58817982) February 13, 2024

In addition to this, X users sarcastically state that the cartel would clearly not take advantage of the situation with illegals coming into the United States in droves. Others state that they’d be foolish to not take advantage of the situation as illegals are barely screened through and they’re entering by the hundreds of thousands every month.

