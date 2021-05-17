Home News In the Hood Complete living room set-up spotted at HDB lift lobby

The lobby even has a work desk, a coffee table and a couch

Photo: FB screengrab/Dato Crow TaQuya

Hana O

Home News
Singapore – Pictures of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) lift lobby are making the rounds on social media for its extended living room set-up. The lobby even has an office corner, a coffee table and a couch.

One Dato Crow TaQuya took to Facebook page Make Them Famous on Friday (May 14) to share video footage that was initially sent through WhatsApp.

The video begins in what looks like a typical corridor in an HDB block.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dato Crow TaQuya

However, the video then shows the lift lobby, which looks like a living room.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dato Crow TaQuya

There is even a work desk and a chair in one corner, perhaps for work-from-home purposes.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dato Crow TaQuya

A couch and a coffee table, complete with a floor carpet and decorative flowers, are in the centre of the lobby.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dato Crow TaQuya

“This is called R.O.C. (Relax One Corner),” wrote Mr Dato.

He added that he didn’t know in which HDB block the video was taken.

The original poster wondered if the furnishings were used to prevent kids from playing soccer at the lift lobby.

Members of the online community commented that the scene looked like a condominium where a private lift opens directly into someone’s apartment.

There was even a foot rug placed directly outside the lift door, which added to the effect.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dato Crow TaQuya

Others also speculated that a household was in the process of spring cleaning and needed to move furniture and other belongings out to the lift lobby./TISG

Read related: HDB lifts in Toa Payoh break down, man carries elderly dad up to 19th floor

