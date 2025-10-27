Commuter threatens to complain to LTA against bus driver for waiting at an empty bus stop, netizens express mixed reactions

SINGAPORE: A commuter posted a video of himself confronting a bus driver for waiting at an unoccupied bus stop. On TikTok, the passenger was seen walking up to the driver and asking him in Mandarin why he was not driving off even though the bus stop was empty. The driver then pointed to the Driver Display Unit and explained that he was way ahead of his schedule.

The passenger then pointed out that the driver was keeping everyone on the bus waiting and threatened to complain to the Land Transport Authority (LTA). Soon after, the driver drove on. When the commuter returned to his seat, he said that the driver was “too much.”

As the video circulated online, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about the incident. One commenter stated that the bus driver had a timetable to follow, and if the aggrieved passenger was in a rush, he should have taken a taxi.

“The drivers have to follow the schedules set by the bus companies. You cannot blame the drivers. Just imagine if there is no traffic in the route and they reach the bus terminals earlier. That will mean those waiting for the next bus will wait much longer than usual,” another comment remarked.

In a translated comment, a netizen stated that drivers have their own challenges, and that if they don’t stick to the schedule given to them, they will be disciplined by the company. “They also face complaints from passengers about waiting at stops. Bus drivers have a tough job,” the comment concluded.

One netizen admitted that many bus drivers do that, and the Land Transport Authority should look into this matter.

“Bus captains have been getting away with this loophole. I hope the LTA and the minister in charge of transport look into passengers’ interest. I have encountered this before, and it’s definitely irritating,” another netizen said.

Buses in Singapore

SBS Transit is the largest operator with a fleet of more than 3,000 buses. The other main bus operators in Singapore are SMRT Buses — the second biggest — Tower Transit Singapore and Go Ahead Singapore.

Most public bus services operate from approximately 5:30 a.m. to midnight or a little later, with the last buses generally leaving terminals between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.​

On weekends and public holidays, some buses may run a little later, but regular services stop after midnight.

The minimum adult bus fare — for a trip of 3.2 km — is S$1.19 if paid by fare card and S$1.90 if paid with cash. The minimum adult bus fare will increase to S$1.28 from Dec 27.