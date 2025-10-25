// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 25, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ joyfull (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

Commuter slams young woman for taking selfies on MRT priority seat while elderly auntie stands

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A commuter took to social media to express her frustration after witnessing a young woman sitting on the MRT priority seat, taking selfies and filming TikTok videos while an elderly auntie stood right in front of her throughout the ride.

In a post titled “Give up your priority seats” on the r/SMRTrabak forum, the commuter said the incident happened during the morning rush hour before the train entered the Central Business District, when the carriages were already packed and no other seats were available.

According to the post, the young woman, believed to be from China, “acted as if she didn’t see” the elderly commuter.

The commuter also recalled that even after another passenger politely asked her to give up the seat, she ignored the request and continued filming. “She acted blur and continued her nonsense,” they wrote. “[It was] really inconsiderate behaviour.”

“This priority seat idea is totally nonsense.”

In the comments, several Singaporean Redditors criticised the young woman for not giving up the priority seat. One said, “Now there’s no more ‘priority’ seat label. It’s just ‘show you care, offer this seat.’ Guess the tiong doesn’t care.”

See also  PM Lee says the upcoming GE will be a “tough fight"

Another wrote, “PRC takes our jobs; now they even take our seats.”

Others, however, felt the situation wasn’t entirely the woman’s fault. One remarked, “Honestly… I don’t blame that person in the priority seat. By law, it’s not a must. There’s a difference! In Singapore, illegal = cannot do. No incentive = don’t need to do.”

Another commented, “Some of these old aunties or uncles are not as weak as you think they are.”

A third added, “This priority seat idea is totally nonsense. Everyone can give up their seat if they want to; no need to limit only the corner seat. Now it is making the entitled uncles and aunties angry, and the one sitting on it stressed out.”

In other news, a man shared on social media that he is now having second thoughts about applying for a (Build-to-Order) BTO flat with his wife after she repeatedly lied about using a male online streaming app and spending over S$3,000 on virtual gifts.

See also  Caretaker sets fire to church and tries to cover his tracks by planting a "JIHAD" note

He took to the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit to seek advice. In his post, he said that when he first caught her sending expensive gifts to male singers from China, she dismissed his concerns and deleted both the app and her messaging accounts so that he “could not see their conversations.”

Read more: Man reconsiders BTO plans after wife repeatedly lied about using male online streaming app and spending over S$3k on virtual gifts

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘No girlfriend, no motivation’: Man says he feels empty and unfulfilled in life despite having a stable job and financial security

SINGAPORE: Despite being financially secure and living what many...

Do Singaporeans lack skills that foreigners need to fill?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user recently asked others on the...

Indonesian petrochemical giant announces acquisition of Esso’s Singapore retail petrol station business

SINGAPORE: Indonesian petrochemical giant Chandra Asri Pacific has announced...

Singaporeans say MRT cabins have gotten warmer over the years

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user wrote that they’ve...

Business

Do Singaporeans lack skills that foreigners need to fill?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user recently asked others on the...

3 in 4 Singaporeans still prefer owning a home over renting, survey finds

SINGAPORE: Three in four Singaporeans still prefer owning a...

More Singapore retail investors using AI to make investment decisions than global peers

SINGAPORE: Singapore retail investors are emerging as some of...

Meta to cut 600 jobs in its AI unit amid ‘organisational bloat’ after hiring spree to scale operations

Facebook owner Meta is reportedly cutting about 600 jobs...

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //