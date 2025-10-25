Commuter slams young woman for taking selfies on MRT priority seat while elderly auntie stands

SINGAPORE: A commuter took to social media to express her frustration after witnessing a young woman sitting on the MRT priority seat, taking selfies and filming TikTok videos while an elderly auntie stood right in front of her throughout the ride.

In a post titled “Give up your priority seats” on the r/SMRTrabak forum, the commuter said the incident happened during the morning rush hour before the train entered the Central Business District, when the carriages were already packed and no other seats were available.

According to the post, the young woman, believed to be from China, “acted as if she didn’t see” the elderly commuter.

The commuter also recalled that even after another passenger politely asked her to give up the seat, she ignored the request and continued filming. “She acted blur and continued her nonsense,” they wrote. “[It was] really inconsiderate behaviour.”

“This priority seat idea is totally nonsense.”

In the comments, several Singaporean Redditors criticised the young woman for not giving up the priority seat. One said, “Now there’s no more ‘priority’ seat label. It’s just ‘show you care, offer this seat.’ Guess the tiong doesn’t care.”

Another wrote, “PRC takes our jobs; now they even take our seats.”

Others, however, felt the situation wasn’t entirely the woman’s fault. One remarked, “Honestly… I don’t blame that person in the priority seat. By law, it’s not a must. There’s a difference! In Singapore, illegal = cannot do. No incentive = don’t need to do.”

Another commented, “Some of these old aunties or uncles are not as weak as you think they are.”

A third added, “This priority seat idea is totally nonsense. Everyone can give up their seat if they want to; no need to limit only the corner seat. Now it is making the entitled uncles and aunties angry, and the one sitting on it stressed out.”

