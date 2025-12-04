// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
29 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ joyfull (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore News
2 min.Read

Commuter asks, ‘For those who take MRT during peak hours, do you still bother queueing?’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Frustrated by the increasingly chaotic boarding situation during peak hours, one commuter took to social media to ask if Singaporeans still bother queueing for the MRT or if everyone has collectively given up on the idea.

Posting on the r/asksg subreddit on Sunday (Nov 30), the commuter explained that at major stations like Dhoby Ghaut and Orchard, the once-familiar sight of neat lines has started to disappear. In its place, she now sees an unorganised crowd pressing toward the train doors, everyone inching forward and hoping to get in first.

“Everyone just kind of forms a blob near the doors, and it feels chaotic,” she said. “I remember when there were clear lines and people would patiently wait their turn. Now, it seems like queuing is optional, or maybe people just don’t care.”

Wondering if this behaviour was unique to busy interchanges, the commuter asked fellow Singaporeans: “Do people still try to queue in other stations, or is this just the new normal everywhere? Curious how others handle it without getting stuck in a mess.”

See also  Who are the truly electable Opposition politicians?

The post drew a range of responses from other commuters. One Singaporean admitted that they still try to queue, but doing so often means missing the train because others rush forward. 

“Whenever I try to queue like a civil member of society, I end up being unable to board my train because of a few rotten apples,” they said. “I tried to even tell people to queue up, but they just ignored me. Feels like the concept of queueing up is long but dead without having any platform Marshalls guiding people to be civil.”

Another commenter said they continue to queue purely for their own peace of mind. 

“I do it, if anything, for my own personal self and belief, not because the society asks me to do so but because I myself believe it’s right,” they wrote. “I live and die by my own standards and by my own beliefs.”

A third shared, “Yes. I still have a bit of basic courtesy and decency left in me. But I must say it is eroding fast.”

See also  “Pay ur fine and learn your lesson” — Netizens tell S'porean smoker who questioned smoking fine imposed on him at Genting Highlands, M'sia

A fourth added, “I still see queues everywhere else? And if there are no queues, then just ‘tsk’ and say loudly, ‘Why is no one queuing?’ Just because nobody is queuing doesn’t mean you can’t start it.”

In other news, a young Singaporean woman is earning praise online after sharing how she exposed her cheating boyfriend in front of their mutual friends, an act many netizens have since called “legendary” and “clever.”

Taking to the r/SGexams subreddit, the woman explained that she first found out about her boyfriend’s betrayal a few weeks ago after coming across a series of intimate messages between him and another girl.

Read more: ‘It felt good to finally have the power in my hands’: SG woman’s public revenge on cheating BF earns praise online

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

PMD rider spotted on Clemenceau Road despite ban, sparking fresh safety concerns

SINGAPORE: A concerned netizen took to the Facebook page...

PSA: Multiple bus services to skip Temasek Avenue stop on Dec 3 to 4 due to event road closures

SINGAPORE: Several bus services will temporarily skip a stop...

Life is expensive in SG, but there are some things S’poreans have no regrets paying for

SINGAPORE: It’s generally accepted that the cost of living...

Tin Pei Ling sounds alarm over beer bottle thrown from high floor at MacPherson

SINGAPORE: MacPherson MP (Member of Parliament) Tin Pei Ling...

Business

Hiring has been ‘frozen to begin with,’ jobseekers say as more firms plan 2026 hiring freeze

SINGAPORE: Some jobseekers online said hiring had been “frozen...

Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional...

India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with...

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //