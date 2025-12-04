Commuter asks, ‘For those who take MRT during peak hours, do you still bother queueing?’

SINGAPORE: Frustrated by the increasingly chaotic boarding situation during peak hours, one commuter took to social media to ask if Singaporeans still bother queueing for the MRT or if everyone has collectively given up on the idea.

Posting on the r/asksg subreddit on Sunday (Nov 30), the commuter explained that at major stations like Dhoby Ghaut and Orchard, the once-familiar sight of neat lines has started to disappear. In its place, she now sees an unorganised crowd pressing toward the train doors, everyone inching forward and hoping to get in first.

“Everyone just kind of forms a blob near the doors, and it feels chaotic,” she said. “I remember when there were clear lines and people would patiently wait their turn. Now, it seems like queuing is optional, or maybe people just don’t care.”

Wondering if this behaviour was unique to busy interchanges, the commuter asked fellow Singaporeans: “Do people still try to queue in other stations, or is this just the new normal everywhere? Curious how others handle it without getting stuck in a mess.”

The post drew a range of responses from other commuters. One Singaporean admitted that they still try to queue, but doing so often means missing the train because others rush forward.

“Whenever I try to queue like a civil member of society, I end up being unable to board my train because of a few rotten apples,” they said. “I tried to even tell people to queue up, but they just ignored me. Feels like the concept of queueing up is long but dead without having any platform Marshalls guiding people to be civil.”

Another commenter said they continue to queue purely for their own peace of mind.

“I do it, if anything, for my own personal self and belief, not because the society asks me to do so but because I myself believe it’s right,” they wrote. “I live and die by my own standards and by my own beliefs.”

A third shared, “Yes. I still have a bit of basic courtesy and decency left in me. But I must say it is eroding fast.”

A fourth added, “I still see queues everywhere else? And if there are no queues, then just ‘tsk’ and say loudly, ‘Why is no one queuing?’ Just because nobody is queuing doesn’t mean you can’t start it.”

