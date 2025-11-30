‘It felt good to finally have the power in my hands’: SG woman’s public revenge on cheating BF earns praise online

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean woman is earning praise online after sharing how she exposed her cheating boyfriend in front of their mutual friends, an act many netizens have since called “legendary” and “clever.”

Taking to the r/SGexams subreddit, the woman explained that she first found out about her boyfriend’s betrayal a few weeks ago after coming across a series of intimate messages between him and another girl.

“[Their chat conversations were] full of ‘miss you’, ‘last night was so good’, and even complaints about me,” she recounted. “Apparently, I’m ‘too clingy’ and ‘always stressed about exams,’ and he ‘just wants to have fun’. My hands were literally shaking reading all that.”

Wanting to inflict the same pain on her boyfriend, the woman chose not to confront him immediately and instead devised a plan to expose his betrayal in front of everyone. She carefully took screenshots of the worst messages, sent them to herself, and carried on as if nothing had happened.

“I still replied to his texts, still met him, and still smiled. The epic part happened when we had a small gathering with a few friends. He thought it was just a normal chill session, but I had already told my close friends what happened and asked them to be there for moral support,” she wrote.

“Halfway through, he started doing his usual act, hugging me, calling me ‘baby’ in front of everyone. That was when I took out my phone, connected it to the TV, and opened the photo gallery I had prepared earlier. First picture: a screenshot of him telling the girl how he ‘wants to be with her instead.’ Next: him saying I’m annoying and that he’s only still with me because ‘break up now very mafan.’”

According to her, after she flashed those screenshots on the screen, the room fell silent, and her boyfriend, in a state of panic, tried to grab the remote and phone from her.

“He kept saying, ‘It’s not what it looks like.’ I literally laughed and said, ‘You want to explain which part?’” she recalled. “One of my friends even asked him if he remembered how he always told us he ‘values honesty,’ but he just stood there looking like he failed every subject in life.”

The woman wrote that after the confrontation, she ended the relationship on the spot, saying she wasn’t going to waste her youth crying over someone who couldn’t stay faithful “for one exam cycle, let alone life.”

“I blocked him everywhere once I reached home. The other girl actually DM-ed me later to apologise and said he told her we were ‘basically over already’. I didn’t even bother to fight with her; I just told her she could have him, but I doubt he’ll change,” she wrote.

Looking back, she shared that the experience was liberating. “It felt damn shiok to finally have the power in my hands instead of feeling crazy and insecure all the time. Now I’m just trying to focus on my own things and my own goals.”

She ended her post with a reminder for anyone in a similar situation: “If any of you reading this are ignoring red flags because you ‘don’t want to overthink,’ please don’t gaslight yourself. If something feels off, most of the time you’re not imagining it.”

“Respect for being patient”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors praised the woman for standing up for herself.

One told her, “Well done. That should be the way. Hope you will always remember this day and whenever you feel depressed, think of what you did and emerge strong again for your future endeavours.”

Another wrote, “Power la, if I found out my significant other was cheating, I would straightaway break up ah. But you wah, goddamn, got revenge plan somemore! Not going to lie, cheaters deserve it. Props to you.”

A third chimed in, “OH MY GOD, girl, you’re a legend for doing that ‘revenge’ part. I look up to you for that.”

A fourth said, “Respect for being patient, and what a clever plan you made!”

